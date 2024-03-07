There’s no one doing it like the Euphoria girls. Last night—just moments after Zendaya continued her archival streak in 2010s Cavalli—Hunter Schafer had her own vintage fun on the red carpet. Schafer stepped out to a pre-Oscars event in Los Angeles wearing an avant-garde look from Prada’s oragami-inspired spring 2013 collection.

Schafer wore a matching satin skirt set that consisted of an off-the-shoulder top (basically, two pieces of fabric stitched together at the center) and a knee-length skirt. Both her blouse and skirt, which featured a hefty side slit, boasted floral embroidery and a glossy, pistachio color.

As a longtime Prada ambassador, the Hunger Games actress is no stranger to the world Miuccia Prada, both vintage and otherwise. Schafer and her stylist Dara Allen (who, fittingly, just graced the catwalk of Prada’s little sister, Miu Miu, in Paris) appear to have free rein within the Italian brand’s archives. But, still, having access to a brand’s past collections is one thing, and pulling items that are actually red carpet-worthy is something entirely different. Schafer and Allen are clearly indulging in the latter here.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Like her Euphoria co-star Zendaya (who switched up the neckline of her Cavalli gown) Schafer also treated her vintage find to a few alterations. She lengthened the cut of her skirt, taking it from mini to tea-length, and opted for simple white stilettos instead of the runway choice of metallic platforms. Glam was kept simple with the actress’ go-to updo and dewy skin.

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

Schafer’s latest outing comes a little over a week since her appearance at Prada’s Milan show in a ’60s-inspired menswear coat. This, of course, isn’t the first time Schafer has sported an archival piece from the label. Back in November for the Hunger Games world premiere, she quite literally caused jaws to drop in a custom liquid gold bra that referenced Miuccia Prada’s beloved spring 2009 season.

If there’s one thing that Zendaya and Schafer have taught us with their latest looks, it’s the power of referential dressing. And it’s likely the duo have much, much more in store heading into Oscars weekend. Zendaya has been confirmed as a presenter during the event and perhaps Schafer will pop up either on the red carpet or at one of the evening’s many after parties—hopefully, wearing something as Internet-breaking as the Ann Demeulemeester feather bra top she championed one year ago.