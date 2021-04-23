“We’re in a place more familiar to independent film fans: a completely empty theater,” SNL’s Melissa Villaseñor said on Thursday night, kicking off this year’s almost entirely virtual Independent Spirit Awards. It ended up being a relatively normal evening of awards season, with cameos from stars like Adam Sandler and Cate Blanchett. And while Minari and Nomadland were predictably big winners, it was also a big night for Miuccia Prada, with Carey Mulligan and Julia Garner in Prada and Shira Haas and Kate Mara in Miu Miu. In fact, stars seemingly got more dressed up than usual for the show. In past years, the dress code has been notoriously casual (even Jason Sudeikis’s hoodie would have been welcome). With this Sunday’s Oscars just around the corner, see how they’re all keeping red carpet fashion alive this awards season. (Or opting not to—Sandler, for one, wore an Adidas track jacket in line with tradition.)

Elle Fanning in Vivienne Westwood. Courtesy of Elle Fanning

Riz Ahmed in Gucci. Courtesy of BFA

Viola Davis in Loewe. Photo by Marcus Mam

Carey Mulligan in Prada. Photo by Gavin Batty

Alan Kim in Thom Browne. Courtesy of Alan Kim

Shira Haas in Miu Miu. Photo by Franck Bohbot

Amrit Rahav in Dior Men. Photo by Yaniv Edry

Julia Garner in Prada. Courtesy of Prada

Kate Mara in Miu Miu. Photo by Johnny Marlow

Emerald Fennell in 16Arlington. Photo by Colomba Giacomini via Getty Images

Talia Ryder in Saint Laurent. Photo by Matthew Priestly

Colman Domingo in Louis Vuitton. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Renée Zellwegger in Alexandre Vauthier. Courtesy of Petra Flannery

Maria Bakalova in Dolce & Gabbana. Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Melissa Villaseñor in Gabriela Hearst. Photo by Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Annie Murphy in Dior. Courtesy of Dior

Nicco Annan in Dolce & Gabbana. Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana