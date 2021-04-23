AWARDS SEASON

Independent Spirit Awards 2021: The Best of the Red Carpet

Julia Garner
Courtesy of Prada

“We’re in a place more familiar to independent film fans: a completely empty theater,” SNL’s Melissa Villaseñor said on Thursday night, kicking off this year’s almost entirely virtual Independent Spirit Awards. It ended up being a relatively normal evening of awards season, with cameos from stars like Adam Sandler and Cate Blanchett. And while Minari and Nomadland were predictably big winners, it was also a big night for Miuccia Prada, with Carey Mulligan and Julia Garner in Prada and Shira Haas and Kate Mara in Miu Miu. In fact, stars seemingly got more dressed up than usual for the show. In past years, the dress code has been notoriously casual (even Jason Sudeikis’s hoodie would have been welcome). With this Sunday’s Oscars just around the corner, see how they’re all keeping red carpet fashion alive this awards season. (Or opting not to—Sandler, for one, wore an Adidas track jacket in line with tradition.)

Elle Fanning in Vivienne Westwood.

Riz Ahmed in Gucci.
Courtesy of BFA
Viola Davis in Loewe.
Carey Mulligan in Prada.
Alan Kim in Thom Browne.
Shira Haas in Miu Miu.

Amrit Rahav in Dior Men.
Photo by Yaniv Edry
Julia Garner in Prada.
Kate Mara in Miu Miu.
Emerald Fennell in 16Arlington.
Photo by Colomba Giacomini via Getty Images
Talia Ryder in Saint Laurent.
Photo by Matthew Priestly
Colman Domingo in Louis Vuitton.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Renée Zellwegger in Alexandre Vauthier.
Maria Bakalova in Dolce & Gabbana.
Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
Melissa Villaseñor in Gabriela Hearst.
Photo by Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Annie Murphy in Dior.
Courtesy of Dior
Nicco Annan in Dolce & Gabbana.
Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana
Adam Sandler in Adidas.
Photo by Rich Fury via Getty Images