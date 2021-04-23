Independent Spirit Awards 2021: The Best of the Red Carpet
“We’re in a place more familiar to independent film fans: a completely empty theater,” SNL’s Melissa Villaseñor said on Thursday night, kicking off this year’s almost entirely virtual Independent Spirit Awards. It ended up being a relatively normal evening of awards season, with cameos from stars like Adam Sandler and Cate Blanchett. And while Minari and Nomadland were predictably big winners, it was also a big night for Miuccia Prada, with Carey Mulligan and Julia Garner in Prada and Shira Haas and Kate Mara in Miu Miu. In fact, stars seemingly got more dressed up than usual for the show. In past years, the dress code has been notoriously casual (even Jason Sudeikis’s hoodie would have been welcome). With this Sunday’s Oscars just around the corner, see how they’re all keeping red carpet fashion alive this awards season. (Or opting not to—Sandler, for one, wore an Adidas track jacket in line with tradition.)