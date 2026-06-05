Dressing for vacation often means mixing casual, relaxed comfort with just the right note of fantasy. Take Irina Shayk for example. For a recent trip to Spain, Shayk continued her always-daring ways with a cheeky mix of athletic and sexy pieces that were uniquely her own.

As shared on Instagram, Shayk posed for photos in a wispy transparent midi dress covered in silver zebra stripes. She strategically wore it sandwiched between a white bodysuit and an oversized gray blazer. Most comfortable, however, were her sneakers—a chunky, “dad”-style pair of New Balance 530’s with thick rubber soles and mesh paneling. While the lace-up pair’s metallic silver trim matched her contrastingly sheer dress, it delivered a relaxed, devil-may-care feel to Shayk’s look—especially when paired with white Nike tube socks. She’s on vacation, after all.

Naturally, Shayk’s ensemble was finished with an assortment of on-trend accessories. The model matched her outfit’s cool white palette to a white Hermès Birkin bag with palladium hardware, as well as a dangling sculptural pendant necklace. Large, gleaming silver hoop earrings completed her look with a dash of heavy metal.

Of course, this was just one of the looks in Shayk’s vacation repertoire. The star’s post also found her roaming across stone streets in a white minidress and lemon-yellow mesh Alaïa flats. Meanwhile, she slipped on a lacy black minidress and silky pants with crystal-trimmed, thong-strapped heels and a simple gold cross pendant necklace for a night out. But even supermodels rewear pieces from their suitcase on vacation, which Shayk proved while lacing into her chunky “dad” sneakers with a black jumpsuit at the gym.

Given her edgy, statement-making aesthetic, Shayk’s vacation wardrobe affirmed that personal style doesn’t have to be an afterthought when packing for travel. In fact, it can still be central to your off-duty wardrobe. The star’s held a longtime love of sheer pieces, from sweeping vintage dresses to transparent minis and underwear-baring ensembles. Adding her penchant for eye-catching chunky sneakers, it wasn’t a surprise that either piece made it into her suitcase for a sun-drenched trip abroad.