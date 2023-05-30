When the fashion girls hone in on a certain trend, it can become inescapable overnight. From Sydney Sweeney’s couture premiere dress to Kylie Jenner’s JPG looks, sheer fabric is the latest fad to pick up major sartorial steam. While it is quickly becoming a celebrity favorite, skin-baring iterations have recently appeared on the runways of brands like Chanel, Ferragamo, and Valentino, among others. Needless to say, sheer is in. So, leave it to Irina Shayk to take fashion’s obsession with the fabric to archival extremities.

The supermodel is known for her risk taking ensembles (at Cannes this year she wore a Gucci lingerie-inspired look) so its no surprise that she is a proponent of sheer dressing. And while her latest look is a more whimsical, toned down take on the trend, its origin story is all the more special. The sea foam blue dress, which features a silk half portion and a sheer chiffon bottom, is from Versace’s spring/summer 1995 collection. “Thank you [Donatella Versace] for opening the archive and [making] my dream come true,” the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram. “Gianni 1995....more to come.”

The dreamy number was designed by Gianni Versace, just two years before his death, and was originally worn by Linda Evangelista on the runway. Shayk, who just walked the runway for the Italian brand’s collaboration with Dua Lipa, was granted special access to the Versace archives—a feat that is reserved for stars and friends of the house like Miley Cyrus and Bella Hadid. She paired the piece, which features a plunging neckline and straps with the brand’s signature Medusa detailing, with gold earrings and strappy silver heels.

Shayk was attending an event alongside designer Riccardo Tisci and fellow sheer connoisseur Stella Maxwell. The supermodel duo recently wore more risqué iterations of the trend while in Miami, so clearly they have a liking for the fabric. And while access to the Versace archives (especially the designs of Gianni) is quite a feat, Shayk’s Instagram caption signals that there may be more vintage Versace looks coming.

Maxwell, Tisci, and Shayk @Riccardotisci17

The Versace number comes after Shayk’s appearance at the Cannes Film Festival where, unsurprisingly, she made waves with her looks both on and off the carpet. For premieres, she wore a deep blue Giorgio Armani gown as well as an ab-baring ensemble by London designer Mowalola. In addition to her sheer Gucci ensemble, she also wore looks from Versace while out in town.

In Mowalola Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images