Issa Rae Heralds the Return of Slime Green

Issa Rae was unmissable at Wednesday premiere of Rap Sh!t, the upcoming HBO Max series that she wrote and executive produced. (The show stars Aida Osman and Kamillion as high school friends who reunite to form a surprisingly successful rap duo.) The 37-year-old actor and producer wore a plunging ruched mini-dress by The Sei, and it wasn’t in just any color: Rae and her stylists, Jason Rembert and Shameelah Hicks, chose to revive the formerly omnipresent hue of slime green. The color all but vanished around the time that Billie Eilish bid adieu to her then signature slime green roots in March of last year, but evidently, the trio has kept it in mind.

Rae’s look, which was made all the more vibrant by her canary yellow nails, is the latest in her recent streak of wearing bold hues. She’s among the many to embrace slime green’s successor as the color of the moment: hot pink. In fact, the shade could be found right next to Rae at the premiere on Rap Sh!t showrunner Syreeta Singleton.

Aida Osman, Jonica Booth, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton, and RJ Cyler attend the premiere of HBO Max’s Rap Sh!t at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, California on July 13, 2022. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage via Getty Images

If only we could all be having a week like Rae. The premiere came two days after she was nominated for an Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy Award for her lead role in Insecure. What’s more, the HBO series, which she co-created with Larry Wilmore, was nominated for two additional Emmy Awards. If she keeps up this boldly hued streak, you’ll have no trouble missing her at the ceremony in September.