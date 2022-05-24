Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu made their Cannes debut as a couple on Tuesday when they hit the red carpet hand in hand for the premiere of The Innocents. The two made quite a pair at the star-packed event, and while Gyllenhaal kept things pretty lowkey with his look, Cadieu took a big risk to stand out.

For his part, Gyllenhaal wore a black suit with a double-breasted jacket and a light yellow shirt underneath, unbuttoned at the top to show off a bit of chest hair. Clearly, the actor had to know that all eyes were on his date, as Cadieu was hard to miss in a grown from Loewe’s fall/winter collection. The model’s dress features the image of pink, pursed lips across her chest, with a pink, asymmetric skirt attached. It is a quirky piece, one that felt at home in a collection filled balloon bras and car-shaped dresses. On the Cannes red carpet, though, it makes quite the statement.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

And Cadieu didn’t shy away from the eccentric when it came to accessories either. The model paired the dress with the original shoes from the runway, silver heels with oversized metallic bows on each ankle. She then finished things off with a Loewe bracelet pouch bag in a soft blue color, which she wore around her wrist as she walked the carpet.

Cadieu is clearly a fan of Loewe, having worn another look by the brand earlier this year to the Vanity Fair Oscar party. For that event, she opted for the popular metallic plated column dress from Jonathan Anderson’s spring/summer 2022 collection for the brand, which she also paired with a bracelet pouch, though that time in black. The model seems to be getting more comfortable with her fashion choices the more red carpets she attends. Who knows, next time she might even try the car dress on for size.