Leave it to Jenna Lyons to elevate the art of “Birkin-ifying” a Hermès bag. The former J.Crew designer turned Real Housewife presented a rather chic and mature alternative to the bag charm trend while out in New York City yesterday.

Lyons held onto a classic black Birkin bag with silver hardware that she decorated with just a simple ribbon tied onto one handle. (The ribbon’s tri-color stripe denoted that it’s very likely from one of Lyons’s favorite fashion labels, Thom Browne). Lyons would likely never go for the kitschy keychains and plushies that have dominated the charm trend recently. This simple little ribbon trick, though? A smart and straightforward way to tailor the trend to her style.

The designer completed her street style ‘fit with a collection of transitional pieces. She layered a gray v-neck sweater and suit coat on top of a white button-down top—black tie included, of course. Lyons finished off her look with white jeans, loafers, and a desert sand-colored puffer coat that’s been a staple of her winter style.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

You’ve probably heard them clanging about by now, but bag charms are back in a big way. And like Lyons showed yesterday, stars are blinging out even the most luxurious of luxury bags with odd bits and baubles. Dua Lipa is perhaps the most high-profile proponent of the trend. And while she carries the same Hermès Birkin as Lyons, she couldn’t go about styling it more differently.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Dua much prefers a “seen and be seen” approach to wearing her tote. Look no further than an airport outfit the singer wore last month. She accessorized her bag with two plushies, a patterned Hermès scarf, and various other chains and keyrings. Dua seems to collect odd bits from her travels that she attaches to her Birkin. Street style stars, too, have followed suit, attaching a veritable play pen to their bags.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That maximalist approach has been the popular choice of “Birkin-ifying” among stars when compared to Lyons’s pared-back version. Blackpink’s Lisa and Jisoo regularly decorate their Louis Vuitton and Dior handbags with kid-like charms. Gigi Hadid even brought the look to the red carpet last year when she held onto a yellow Miu Miu accessory that was decorated to the nines. Yesterday, however, Lyons showed everyone that there’s no one way to do the bag charm trend.