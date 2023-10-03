Jennie's Chanel Show Look Is an Ode to the ’90s

Though the chaos of the fashion calendar and Paris Fashion Week has officially wound down, the City of Lights saved one of its biggest stars for last. On Tuesday, celebrities hit the town for Chanel’s spring/summer 2024 runway show—and among them was Jennie Kim of Blackpink who, fittingly, is referred to as “Human Chanel.”

As the K-pop sensation reunited with her The Idol co-star Hari Nef on the front row, she was seen sporting the ultimate ’90s-inspired set courtesy of the French brand. Up top, she wore a fuzzy beige vest, complete with crystalized buttons, oversized pockets, and a light pink “CC” monogram that traveled throughout the piece. The playful print carried over to her high-waisted shorts, too, which were made of the same cozy material as her top.

Her cropped bottoms were taken up a notch by way of two extremely nostalgic Chanel belts—a thin, leather one designed in a bright pink followed by a multi-layered pearl waist chain that was accented by gold and two heart charms. Though the pieces were plucked from the brand’s more recent offerings, they could have easily been modeled by the likes of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Linda Evangelista in the pre-aughts era.

As Jennie’s look progressed, she added in a few more pieces that helped take the ensemble to the next level. Underneath her shorts, she layered sheer “CC” tights that she tucked into a pair of latex knee-high boots trimmed with, you guessed it, black fur. Though Chanel may be renowned for their ballet flats (which many stars wear almost exclusively nowadays) Jennie’s heeled, go-go style footwear added a playful, yet slightly edgy, flair to her look.

But probably the ultimate ’90s move was the micro-mini quilted vanity case that she carried in her hand. Similar iterations in pink have been the go-to accessory for Kim Kardashian of late, but Jennie’s black version certainly rounded out the nostalgic feel of her show look. While not the most practical option, the bag was the perfect foil to the rest of her otherwise brightly colored pieces.

With Zendaya stealing the show at Louis Vuitton’s presentation yesterday and Jennie dazzling at Chanel today, it’s rather poetic that two of the biggest fashion girls gave Paris Fashion Week a rather stylish send off.