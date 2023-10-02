We’ve seen nearly every possible iteration of cut-out maxi dresses—from keyhole shaped to floral and lace detailed. And while fashion girls have taken a particular liking to the silhouette for both formal and casual settings, the silhouette is becomingly slightly predictable. That is, of course, until Zendaya stepped out to Paris Fashion Week appearance on Monday wearing a unique take on the risky trend.

The actress was in town attending Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 2024 runway show and chose to sport a plunging white maxi dress that possessed sizable cut-out portions at both the top and bottom. But these weren’t just any average cut-outs—they were made possible by one large, exposed gold zipper that traveled along the center seam of the piece.

The zipper detail was also accented by two large white and gold pulls that could be adjusted to the wearer’s preference—more skin? pull down. Less? pull up. Zendaya certainly went with the latter option, adjusting the top part of the zip to just below her waist and the bottom one towards her hips. While the dress was undoubtedly dramatic—form-fitting at the top and then fanning out into an elongated train—the zip-up detail made things a touch less formal than if she were to leave it closed completely.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage

As things moved up past the bodice, there were also a handful of exposed, metallic details. The straps on either side had their own exposed hardware, in the form of oversized gold locks that were linked together. The locks latched onto two brown leather patches which were completed by a silver ring. Clearly, Zendaya has no problem rewriting the rules of mixing metals, either.

For the rest of her look, the 27-year-old kept things relatively simple but still maintained the white and gold theme. Her jewelry came in the form of gold, dainty hoop earrings, stacks of rings, and layers of bangles. Footwear was also kept relatively straightforward with a pair of white stilettos.

Yes, Zendaya is known for her fashion prowess, but even still, she hasn’t historically been one to present that style sense in a skin-baring manner. However, this dress seemed to be the best of both worlds. It offered a versatile alternative to, say, Kylie Jenner’s completely backless wears. Something that could be easily altered for a formal gala or switched up for a more daring look.