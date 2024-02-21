Jennie Kim Leaves Just Enough To The Imagination In a Sheer LBD

Sheer fabric has become the de facto uniform of just about every fashion girl out there. Jennie Kim has shown herself to be a fan of the barely-there look, so much so that she’s worn everything from “naked” gowns to printed bodycon numbers. Now, the K-pop star has leveled up her sheer obsession by way of her latest grail: a nude illusion LBD fit for the perfect night out in Paris.

Jennie shared snaps of her Christopher Esber dress, which she wore to celebrate Abel Tesfaye a.ka. The Weekend’s birthday, to Instagram on Wednesday. The dress followed an ultra-mini silhouette and was trimmed with layers of transparent tulle which flashed a peek at the singer’s mid-section. Yes, like any good sheer dress, the piece was rife with skin-baring details—but still, the varying sizes, and opacities, of tulle and the elegant long sleeves offered a unique twist on the trend.

Furthering that switch up of the sheer fad was the way in which Jennie went about styling this look. Instead of, say, kitten heels or stilettos, she grunged things up a bit with a pair of calf-length black stomper boots. The star rounded out her look with dewy, natural glam and a playful ponytail hairstyle.

@jennierubyjane

Jennie also posed for photos with Haze Khadra. The influencer similarly opted for a see-through number, though in the form of a longline bodycon piece that she paired with black boots.

@jennierubyjane

Haze’s sister Simi—who is rumored to be dating Tesfaye—and model Jordan Daniels were also pictured at the bash.

@jennierubyjane

Jennie has always marched to the beat of her own drum when it comes to her personal style. So, even when she does indulge in a trend here and there, she goes about it through the lens of her own style signatures. Take her recent exploration of sheer fabric, for instance.

She tested out a very tame version of the trend—complete with one of her favorite details, bows—last summer with a matching skirt set courtesy of Acne Studios. A few months later in November, Jennie slipped into an elegant, ankle-length “naked” dress by Alexander Perry for an event in South Korea. And, now, it seems as though she’s combined the best of both moments with her latest LBD.

Shop Jennie’s Look: