There’s been something very specific about Jennifer Connelly’s red carpet appearances since 2013: Ever since Nicolas Ghesquière became creative director of Louis Vuitton, the 51-year-old actor has almost exclusively turned to the maison for each and every one of her red carpet appearances. In fact, apart from an appearance at the Emmys, the only other red carpet appearances of the past few show have been at Vuitton shows. It’s no surprise, then, that the French designer was behind the look that she wore to the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film synonymous with Tom Cruise, in San Diego on Wednesday. And while she’s been known to wear exactly what Ghesquière sends down the runway, this time around, she went with a custom ensemble.

Whereas Cruise made a statement by arriving via helicopter, Connelly stood out by simply standing there in a gown that had her positively glowing: The floor-length turtleneck dress had her covered in gold beads from head to toe, making for a look that would have been perfect for the Gilded Glamour-themed Met Gala earlier this week. The actor looked particularly radiant posing alongside her husband, Paul Bettany, and son, Kai Dugan, who both turned up in black.

Paul Bettany, Jennifer Connelly, and Kai Dugan at the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in San Diego, California on May 4, 2022. Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Connelly wears custom Louis Vuitton at the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in San Diego, California on May 4, 2022. Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage via Getty Images

Connelly will no doubt again be wearing Vuitton in the weeks leading up to the film’s May 27 premiere, but not only on the red carpet. The actor finally joined Instagram less than a week ago, and it wasn’t long before she followed up on first-ever post—captioned “I’m told this is a ‘photo dump’”—wearing another look that came courtesy of Ghesquière. Her choice of designer may be consistent, but as evidenced by the short shorts and knee-high boots seen below, that hasn’t kept Connelly from having the range.