Jennifer Lawrence would like a say in fashion’s sheer fabric discourse. On Thursday evening, the Oscar winner presented a gauzy, ladylike interpretation of the see-through trend while attending the LVMH Prize Cocktail Party in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week has seen just about every version of naked dressing imaginable—from Olivia Wilde’s daring bodysuit to the knitted undies worn by Kiernan Shipka—but Lawrence’s Dior look was more about the illusion of skin than flashing skin itself. This effect was achieved largely in part due to her outfit’s mix of mesh up top with office fabrics down below. Lawrence sported a powder gray organza blouse that featured a draped, criss-cross neckline. A sliver of the actress’ black bra was visible from underneath the top which she paired with a floor-skimming wool skirt.

Lawrence paired her high-waisted maxi with a leather belt and black heels. Many stars tend to approach sheer fabric from extremes, seemingly, competing to see just who can expose the most amount of skin within a certain amount of surface area. Lawrence has abided by this more elegant take on sheer before—for a No Hard Feelings premiere in London, she sported another Dior stunner—but her latest look proved that transparent dressing doesn’t always have to be about skin, skin, and more skin.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The actress styled her look minimally with a black wristwatch, gold hoop earrings, and sun-kissed skin.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

It’s been a busy past few days in Paris for Lawrence who kicked things off on Tuesday during Maria Grazia Chiuri’s fall 2024 runway show. There, the actress slipped into a sultry business chic outfit that consisted of a black coat, dress pants, and a low-cut vest that harkened back to the feel of the Bella Hadid-approved Office Siren.

Lawrence’s personal style has always gravitated towards more classic, timeless pieces—she is a longtime Dior ambassador and The Row fanatic, after all. Still, it’s a treat to see the actress test out some of fashion’s riskiest trends through her own style signatures. Whether it be in the form of an Office Siren or a Sheer Dior goddess.