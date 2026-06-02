Who loves a statement outfit more than Jennifer Lopez? It’s impossible to say. For the woman who put Versace’s plunging jungle-print dress on the map, sky-high heels and rare Hermès bags are truly everyday staples. However, on occasion, the multi-hyphenate will switch up her love of bold glamour for a more subtle, minimalist look—like she just did with a recent outfit change in New York City.

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Lopez was seen this afternoon in a collarless black cashmere coat from Auter, the chic outerwear label founded by her longtime stylist Rob Zangardi. Her neutral style featured batwing sleeves for an elegantly draped silhouette, which she opted to belt for an even starker appearance. Always one for coordination, Lopez paired the piece with a set of glossy Hardot pumps cinched with gleaming metal bar accents, as well as a soft black leather Balmain bag clasped by a gold-topped belt.

The star’s ensemble was complete with a plaited gold collar necklace and swirling post earrings, each set with pavé diamonds. A matching bangle bracelet, shining rings, and angular black Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses cleanly finished her look.

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The “quiet luxury”-coded attire was a clean break from Lopez’s typically vibrant tastes, but showed her ability to veer against type when getting dressed. However, this wasn’t a full aesthetic overhaul—rather, her latest monochrome ensemble of the day. Earlier this morning, the star first stepped out in a deep ruby-hued snakeskin coat, crocodile-embossed boots, and a similarly textured Birkin bag—naturally, paired with matching sunglasses.

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Recently, Lopez has given her extravagant tastes a corporate touch with outfits incorporating work-friendly separates, knits, and plenty of blazers and suiting. Of course, it’s all in tandem with the corporate undertones of her new Netflix film Office Romance. Workwear’s a natural fit for the multitasking star, however, as she both produced and acted in the project through a landmark Netflix partnership with her company Nuyorican Productions. With the film slated for a June 5 release, it’s anyone’s guess how many corporate-coded looks Lopez will wear in the next 48 hours—but knowing the star’s hardworking nature, she’s certainly up for the challenge.