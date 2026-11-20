Jennifer Lopez has never met an extravagant style moment she didn’t like, so leave it to her to put an over-the-stop spin on this season’s biggest coat trend.

Last night, the superstar looked downright decadent at the Los Angeles premiere of The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas, a concert film capturing her 12-show residency in Las Vegas earlier this year. True to form, she brought high-octane glam to the red carpet, wearing a look from Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda collection. Her sheer Chantilly lace gown was a statement in itself, but it was the satin shawl she wore overtop that truly stole the show. Adorned with bright silk flowers, crystals, and trailing fringe, the shearling number made the entire ensemble theatrical and impossible to miss.

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Lopez is but the latest A-lister to wear a such a regal formal coat. The style, comprising a fur-trimmed collar, silk fabrication, and all-over intricate embroidery, has taken off among It girls in recent months. One of the most prominent iterations comes from designer Conner Ives, who has dressed Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber in his demi-couture robes. Most recently, at The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping premiere, Jennifer Lawrence gave the aesthetic a queenly finish, wearing a floor-grazing Dior design by Jonathan Anderson with nothing underneath.

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Lopez herself has also had an affinity for the style, wearing a different Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda design—also lined with trailing fringe and adorned in colorful flowers—to the L.A. Opera 2026 Opening Night Gala last month. But while that version was giving vintage après-ski, her latest look is more snow-queen appropriate. Naturally, while walking the carpet at her film premiere, she amped up the opulence with yellow diamonds from the Italian brand’s Alta Gioielleria 2026 collection.

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Known for her more-is-more taste, the 57-year-old singer has been unsurprisingly going all out on her film press tour—sporting everything from pantless Marc Jacobs looks to head-to-toe red-wine dressing. All things considered, it was only a matter of time until she reimagined the fashion-girl robe with her over-the-top glamour.