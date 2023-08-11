Jennifer Lopez’s Cinched Floral Sundress Is the Ultimate ‘La Dolce Vita’ Look

Jennifer Lopez is living La Dolce Vita, and so, too, is her wardrobe. After ringing in her 54th birthday late last month (in a sparkly backless dress, nonetheless), the actress and singer has jetted off to Italy’s Amalfi Coast. And naturally, she brought only her best summertime wears along for the ride.

On Friday, Lopez was spotted leaving a luxe restaurant via boat (because how else would one travel?) while wearing a brightly colored maxidress. The piece featured two spaghetti straps that fell into a fitted, U-shaped bodice that cinched at the waist.

Much of the floral motif, made up of mostly blue and purple designs, was focused on the upper two-thirds of the dress and stopped just below the waist. The piece’s skirt added some extra flair, too, with lots of gathering fanning out to create a princess-style silhouette. Of course, it wouldn’t be a J.Lo look without some statement accessories.

BACKGRID

Getty Images

For footwear, the star went with a very practical choice—strappy light-pink ballet flats that worked well with the pastel palette of the rest of her ensemble. She also added in layers of gold jewelry and a pair of bold sunglasses. Her wicker minibag looked eerily similar to one of her many Hermès Kelly straw bags, too.

Getty Images

Judging by Lopez’s recent Italian look and a handful of other ensembles this season, she seems to have perfected the ideal formula for summer dressing (especially when waterside). Earlier in July, the actress was seen in Los Angeles sporting a similar style to her latest—a flowy, brightly colored dress, sunglasses, and a trusty handbag.

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Lopez is all roomy halter dresses and florals. Earlier this week, the star was seen in Paris sporting a rather fall-ready outfit—wide-legged jeans, a cashmere sweater, and a pretty hefty scarf.

She seemed to have also done away with the bright colors of her other two looks. And while we appreciate the versatility, by looking at her recent floral maxi, it seems that Lopez is in full vacation, maxidress-wearing mode.