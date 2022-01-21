Don’t be fooled by her many accolades, A-lister status, or relationship with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is still just Jenny from the block, which means she loves nothing more than a good pair of jeans. The singer has proven time and time again that she will always opt for classic denim, and whether she’s dressing it up or down, she always looks good.

On Friday, Lopez posted some Instagram pics showing off her casual, yet still meticulously put together outfit. The star of the show is most definitely the ruched, low cut shirt, in a stunning lavender that contrasts perfectly off her dark wash wide leg pants. It’s fitting then, that Lopez captioned the post, “La-La-Lavender.”

The accessories are not to be missed, however, and they really can’t be, considering Lopez piled them on. A grouping of gold chains hang around the actresses’ neck, with one longer necklace, featuring a key, reaching the waist of her jeans. Lopez kept the party going with more gold pieces on her wrists and fingers, but left her ears mostly bare.

In the last photo of the Instagram post, we get a better look at her jeans, and can truly appreciate the size. Still, one shiny DSW pump sneaks out from the hem of her leg, adding just a touch more glamour to this look.

Lopez has not been able to get enough denim lately. Last weekend, the singer wore two denim skirts in just two days, and last month she wore a full Canadian tuxedo while at a basketball game with Affleck. Still, every outfit is completely different, and we can’t wait to see what she does with the fabric next.