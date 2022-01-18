At this point, the winter season is well underway and trends are, for the most part, set. Most likely, leather, knit wear, and baggy jeans are taking over your Instagram feeds as well as the city streets, but Jennifer Lopez is here to suggest another clothing item to add to your winter closet: a jean maxi skirt. The multi-hyphenate cannot stop wearing them, having donned two separate jean maxi skirts in just two days, creating a trend all on her own.

The jean parade began on Saturday, when Lopez headed to The Grove in Los Angeles with her daughter, Emme. For the outing, the actress opted for a slightly more bohemian look in a cropped cream-colored turtleneck from Osrseund Iris and a Dior Denim Patch Mid Length Skirt. She paired the pieces with some oversized Max Mara Geometric Sunglasses and a Chanel Fringe-Accented Quilt Leather Dallas Shoulder Bag, really adding to the carefree vibe.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

But one skirt wasn’t enough for Lopez because their very next day she followed her first one up with another, though this time in a very different style. On Sunday, Lopez stepped out in a more streamlined look: a black turtleneck with a button-up white denim maxi, unbuttoned below the knee to create a slit. This time, Lopez went for simpler accessories as she had lunch with her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme—some black sunglasses and a sleek hunter green bag. She did bring the drama with her choice of footwear, however, tying the outfit together with a pair of Lady Gaga-worthy heeled boots.

Lopez often opts for jeans when it comes to her “day off” looks, so it’s not the fabric choice that is surprising or even the abundance of it in one weekend, it’s the silhouette that’s throwing us off. For someone known for her body (and baring it), a maxi skirt isn’t an obvious choice. The slit in the second skirt does add a bit of “J.Lo” to the piece, but it’s still unexpected coming from the style star. Perhaps, a new era is about to begin for Jennie and her street style.