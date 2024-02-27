Allow Jennifer Lopez To Provide a Masterclass In Mob Wife Dressing

Jennifer Lopez started off her year during Paris Couture Week with a string of hyper-feminine looks—but, as we all know, the singer and actress can’t help but get a little loud every now and then. Today, Lopez continued to mix up her personal style in a big way, taking to Instagram to show off a buttery Mob Wife look.

The viral aesthetic is defined by lots of gold jewelry, plenty of leather and, most importantly, a gargantuan fur—JLo’s look, unsurprisingly, had all that and much more. The star based her look around a plunging leather tank top and pencil skirt from Saint Laurent (which, interestingly, bore a striking resemblance to Timothée Chalamet’s recent Dune premiere moment) that she paired with sheer black tights from Calzedonia. In true Mob fashion, Lopez made sure to mix in some high-impact accessories within the rest of her outfit.

She styled a statement, floor-sweeping fur with her leather separates and slipped into a pair of chocolate brown sling back heels from Saint Laurent. Lopez continued her monochrome palette with her trusty croc Hermès Birkin bag and topped off her look with a diamond necklace and earrings.

Let’s face it: Lopez was doing the Mob Wife aesthetic before it sprung up on Gen Z’s TikTok feeds or on the backs of the fashion girls like Emily Ratajkowski and Kylie Jenner. The star has never backed down from a fashion statement, which perhaps explains why she feels so at home pairing a six-figure handbag with a fur that could’ve been plucked from the closet of Carmela Soprano.

Just a couple weeks of ago, Lopez continued to hit pause on her gala gowns as she stepped out in New York City to host Saturday Night Live. The singer offered up another twist on the viral aesthetic, pairing a two-toned fur coat with a hoodie and leather hot pants.

Lopez’s Mob Wife moments feel entirely authentic to her personal style—most likely because she’s been wearing Mob-grade furs since the early aughts. But still, it seems the star is bringing some of her recent fashion leanings—stealth wealth, mainly—to her looks. They are still very over-the-top, yes, but there’s also a refined edge when compared to your run of the mill 2000s fashion. This is Jennifer Lopez’s Mob Wife aesthetic...now.