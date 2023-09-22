While Jodie Turner-Smith may have found a rather stylish niche in mixing lace with denim, she took her material obsession to new heights on Friday. To attend Gucci’s star-studded runway show in Milan, the British actress stepped out in a look consisting of just about every type of fabric and metal imaginable.

The bulk of Turner-Smith’s ensemble was in a muted, slate color way (which seems to be where Gucci’s new creative director, Sabato De Sarno, is taking the brand). In spite of the blacks and grays, the actress still managed to make things rather interesting.

Starting up top, she sported a bandeau bra top that had a v-shaped slit down the center. Over it, she layered a double-breasted blazer in the same gray shade as her undergarment. Interestingly, it seems that celebrities are having an aversion to wearing things properly and would rather balance them on their shoulders. Still, the balancing act appeared to be pretty chic.

The actress continued her embrace of the relaxed look with a pair of baggy jeans that had frayed edges. While mixing suiting with denim isn’t revolutionary, Turner-Smith made things entirely her own but adding in a handful of statement accessories.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

In her hands, the 37-year-old carried a leather Gucci mini bag that was accented by brown bamboo hardware at the straps and center. She kept up with the leather at the waist, where she wore one of the brand’s signature “GG” belts, and down below with a pair of pointed-toe heels.

It, of course, wouldn’t be a Turner-Smith look without the jewelry to match. The star combined heaps of gold, sculptural bracelets with silver and crystal chains. She did the same type of mixing with her necklaces—a flashy gold herringbone followed by a crystalized link choker.

And we couldn’t fail to mention her cocktail rings which came in an array of emerald, silver, and gold. The actress was most recently spotted arriving to Milan on Wednesday—unsurprisingly, even her travel look had some fabric clashing going on.

Leather and denim were again the focus, coming this time in an even more oversized fit than compared to her more structured pieces on Friday. As we move into fall, let Turner-Smith’s material mastery be a guiding force.