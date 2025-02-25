Last night, Jodie Turner-Smith went from an in-charge Mob boss to a fur-wearing Mob wife on the final evening of London Fashion Week. After attending Burberry’s fall 2025 runway show in her take on the baggy suiting trend, the actor changed into a party-ready version of Mob wife dressing for the brand’s afterparty.

Turner-Smith, out at the hotel and private member’s club the Twenty Two, picked out a boudoir slip dress done in a bold green pattern and black lace. In the grand tradition of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, she paired her knee-length negligee with a snow white faux-fur coat worn over her shoulders. The actor finished her look with black pointed-toe heels and a forest green handbag with gold hardware.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Earlier in the evening, Turner-Smith looked completely in charge as she took in Daniel Lee’s latest Burberry offering. The actor slipped into a light brown suit coat (worn sans shirt) and baggy dress pants. A signature Burberry trenchcoat in green, black glasses, and an oversize handbag finished Turner-Smith’s show look. She kept on the same pair of black slingback shoes throughout the night.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

A statement coat (usually of the trenchcoat variety) is the standard finishing piece for any Burberry outfit—and Turner-Smith proved as such last night. Her almost lime green trench from the show added a pop of color to the take-charge suiting she wore underneath—of course, baggy full suits like the one she wore are having quite the moment among the celebrity set right now. As for the bridal white number Turner-Smith wore out later? A very 2025 way to wear the Mob wife trend of years past.