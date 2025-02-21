In Rihanna’s world, business mode and party mode are one and the same. The music mogul leaned into the baggy suiting trend to celebrate her 37th birthday in Los Angeles last night by dressing up in a full suit and tie. Naturally, her just as stylish partner A$AP Rocky did the exact same.

Instead of the typical party dress, Rihanna went with a double-breasted suit coat from Saint Laurent’s celebrity-favorite spring 2025 collection. She paired her tailored jacket with black office pants, knife-point stilettos, and a leather shoulder bag. Rihanna leaned into her businesswoman bonafide by accessorizing her white button-down with a striped burgundy tie.

The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Rocky, for his part, followed the birthday girl’s cue in some suiting of his own. The rapper slipped on a charcoal gray blazer, a longline trench coat, and black pants. He wore nearly the exact same dark red tie that Rihanna worked into her look. The duo accessorized with matching Ray-Ban glasses. Rocky was just named the brand’s first-ever creative director this morning. Like we said, business was on their mind.

According to stars, full suits and ties aren’t just for office cubicles. Like Rihanna, most are looking to Saint Laurent’s spring 2025 runway offering for inspiration. Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez wore a chocolate brown coat from the collection (though sans tie) to do business in Dubai. Both Ariana Grande and Elle Fanning picked out nearly identical Saint Laurent looks this awards season as did Nicole Kidman. The latter actor went against the typical red carpet gown at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards when she wore an oversized Saint Laurent look to the event.

Of course, it’s one thing to sport a classic suit to walk the red carpet or attend a movie screening. But it’s an entirely different thing to chose the tailored look over typical party clothes like Rihanna did last night. The mogul could have just as easily went with one of her signature statement coats or something like the archival LaCroix she wore late last year to dance in. The full suit is back.