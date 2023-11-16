Jodie Turner-Smith is letting her fashion speak for itself. And it’s working. On Wednesday night, the actress stepped out in London for the GQ Men Of The Year Awards where she offered up her own sultry take on the “Revenge Dress.”

Turner-Smith attended the ritzy event, held at the Royal Opera House, in a look from British label Knwls’ spring/summer 2024 collection. The brand is known for their second-skin designs and lingerie pieces, and while Turner-Smith’s look had all those qualities, it was rather edgy in both its shape and composition.

The piece was designed in a distressed leather fabric, creating a black and gray ombre effect, and featured exposed stitch detailing throughout. The sides of the dress were completed with silver zips while the bodice portion was accented by a lace-up bra and black ribbon ties. Turner-Smith decided to go with leather below-the-knee boots and a flashy necklace and bracelets for accessories. For glam, she gave things even more of an edge with silver winged eye liner, a glossy nude lip, and long braids.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The look is only Turner-Smith’s third public appearance since her divorce from her husband of four years, Joshua Jackson, was announced in October. For the LACMA Art + Film Gala earlier this month, the actress dazzled in an ab-baring mesh bra and maxi skirt by Gucci. Her GQ look, though, had the feeling of a post-breakup “Revenge Dress” popularized by a certain British Royal. And while Princess Di’s “Revenge Dress” was quite buttoned up, Turner-Smith’s was entirely her—edgy, leggy, and undoubtedly statement-making.

Turner-Smith and Jackson’s last joint appearance came during New York Fashion Week in September—a day before their marriage ended, reportedly, due to inconsistencies in what they expected from the relationship. “They are on very different paths in life," an insider told People. “Jodie loves being a mom. She also loves working.” The source continued, “It turned into an unhealthy marriage that made her unhappy. They will co-parent their daughter. They want her to continue to thrive.”