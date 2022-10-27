Jodie Turner-Smith Is on Another Masterful Style Run

Jodie Turner-Smith fashion withdrawal is a very real issue. She’s constantly serving looks—so when the actress takes a break from public appearances, one can feel a creeping need to see what she’ll bring to the red carpet next. Luckily, Turner-Smith has been busy in Doha, Qatar this week for the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards. That means we have a whole new pile of ensembles from the actress to hold us over until her next outing.

Really, we should be thanking Turner-Smith, because she just provided us with six looks in the span of one evening, (which is honestly unheard of). On Wednesday, the actress hosted the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards, and seemingly changed throughout the ceremony. She began the night on the red carpet, in a black dress with a velvet skirt from Gucci, which featured a gold embellished coral pink bodice and sleeves made from black tulle. Then, it was on to hosting duties, and the actress changed into an absolutely gorgeous, bright red jumpsuit with a skirt overlay from Jean Paul Gaultier’s fall 2022 couture collection; she brought the look to another level with the help of attached gloves, sharp shoulders, and a head wrap that turned into a baseball cap. A large, statement necklace broke up the color, which continued down to the matching red pumps on her feet.

Sticking with the Grace Jones-inspired look, Turner-Smith then changed into a pearled, ivory, long-sleeve hooded gown with black and gold beading and a thigh-high slit from Zuhair Murad’s fall 2022 couture collection.

Next up, Turner-Smith kept on the statement necklace from the Zuhair Murad look, but went for a very different aesthetic in a gray and black plaid suit rendered completely in sequins, ensuring the actress sparkled with every movement. Then, she decided to bring back some major color one last time, ending the night in a neon green draped gown with a tulle cape—that same emerald and diamond necklace still hanging around her neck.

But Turner-Smith was not done when the ceremony ended. Then, it was off to the after party, and the actress opted to return to Zuhair Murad for her final look of the night. Turner-Smith followed up these five show-stopping looks with a dress from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection, a black tulle long-sleeve gown with gold chain and jeweled embellishments, turning the actress into a kind of chic jewelry drawer. Six looks in one evening and no misses? Put this woman in the Fashion Hall of Fame.