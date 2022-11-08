On Monday night, Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox wore another one of her boundary-pushing cutout looks to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City. Fox wore a black gown from the edgy Milan-based label Valerievi. It featured a mock turtleneck and long sleeves, one of which was seamlessly connecting to the long train skirt. Though the highlight was undoubtedly the fact that the torso of the gown was almost completely cutout, showing off her matching strapless black bra and black panties.

Fox also debuted a special hair style for the occasion, a silver sheen starting at her roots and then melding out into the rest of her brunette locks. Her “wet” hairstyle showcased the fresh color, and she went with smokey eyes, bleached brows, and a nude lip, and carried a small black purse with gold hardware. Over her ears were a pair of silver ear cuffs melded into organic shapes.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

The gown’s back had a very strategic cutout shape as well, splitting over her derriere to create a frame for her bare back. Fox’s cello tattoos were on full display.

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“This is a love letter to getting older,” said Fox in a short clip from The Cut. “We’re embracing getting older.”

Nothing says getting older like having gray roots. Aside from that, Fox’s appearance is quite youthful.

Fox is always reinventing the cutout, and even knows how to fashion herself a last minute cutout dress made from a beach towel in a pinch. She recently shared a step-by-step tutorial with her followers before styling the look with trendy opera gloves and knee-high boots.

But for the CFDA Fashion Awards she was obviously going to pull out all the stops.