This year’s Fashion Trust U.S. Awards were far from a snooze—but for Julia Fox, bedtime was simply a style inspiration. The actor and author hit the red carpet for the Los Angeles event in statement-making fashion, with a sprinkling of color and cultural trends for good measure.

During the awards, Fox stepped out in a pink T-shirt dress by London-based designer Ashley Williams, featuring a silky trompe l’oeil nightgown layer. The ruffled off-kilter style featured a gathered waistline and an ankle-length skirt, creating the effect that Fox’s nightgown was partially hanging in midair from her short-sleeve bodice. Coincidentally, it marked the star’s latest intimates-influenced outfit—she wore silky purple lingerie to Marc Jacobs’s show back in February. While aligning with the current Gen Z–loved color trend of ’60s “Pepto-Bismol” pink, the dress’s sleepwear elements also seemed to nod to the viral “sleepmaxxing” wellness movement that focuses on enhancing sleep quality with elaborate routines. Consider this a formal petition to add red carpet outings to that list.

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To play on her look’s old-school nightgown accent and retro hues, Fox layered the dress with matching pink stockings and bright green pointed-toe pumps. The clashing color combination was both nostalgic and punchy. She rounded it out with a cream shoulder bag covered in a dusky floral pattern. With prints that would look just as fitting on a vintage couch, the accessory provided a perfectly quirky finish to Fox’s monochrome moment.

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It’s fitting that eye-catching fashion was central to Fox’s ensemble, as it was to the awards, which provide emerging fashion designers with professional mentorship. This year’s winning names included LII’s Zane Li, Andrea Marron, Josefina Baillères, Amaramara’s Marcelle Barbosa, and An Only Child’s Maxwell Osborne and Kristy Chen. Pisces Rising’s Deborah Won was notably given the Type One Ventures & Lanvin Group Future Form award for transforming a technical drawing prompt into an original design. Tory Burch and Michèle Lamy were also honored with respective awards for their noteworthy contributions and legacy in the fashion industry.

Of course, Fox is no stranger to making statements on and off the red carpet. This latest outing proves her prowess at giving even the most surprising trends a moment in the spotlight—and we can’t wait to see her do it again.