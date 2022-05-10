When the ball dropped on 2022, it suddenly felt like Julia Fox appeared out of nowhere. All of the sudden, the Italian-born actress went from “that girl in Uncut Gems” to Kanye West’s post-Kim Kardashian girlfriend, and Fox became ubiquitous. Many assumed it would be a flash in the pan, and once she and West broke up, Fox would return to her New York city niche fame, but that hasn’t been the case. With Fox’s no-cares-given attitude and heavy handed eye makeup application, the podcast host has been able to stay in the cultural zeitgeist. These days, Fox has been enjoying fashion-filled strolls through New York, Los Angeles, and various European cities, showing off her unique style, which tends to feature leather, latex, and a whole lot of skin. A scroll through her red carpets of the past, though, proves she solidified that signature style long ago, and has been honing it ever since.

2022: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Fox’s unique leather dress from Danish designer Han Kjøbenhavn and human hair bag by Charlie Le Mindu made quite the splash at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, it was the actress’ red carpet interview where she revealed she did her own makeup that went viral.

2022: Net-A-Porter and LaQuan Smith Dinner Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox has never met a low-rise skirt she doesn’t like. Case in point: this look from LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, which she wore to a party thrown by the designer and Net-A-Porter in March 2022.

2022: Film Independent Spirit Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images This unique dress featuring some major cutouts and ruching is from the Los Angeles-based brand, No Sesso.

2022: The Batman Premiere Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images Fox wore a dress from Lanvin’s spring/summer 2022 collection featuring a cartoon of Catwoman on the front to The Batman premiere in March 2022, but she made the look her own by adding a latex bodysuit underneath and trench on top.

2022: Versace Fall/Winter 2022/23 Show Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images The actress went full Versace for the brand’s fall/winter 2022/2023 show in Milan, even turning her hair into a make shift whip.

2022: Diesel Fall/Winter 2022/23 Show Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox isn’t known to wear a lot of color, so this yellow Diesel set was a nice departure for the actress.

2022: Schiaparelli Haute Couture Show Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images For the Schiaparelli haute couture show in January 2022, Fox wore a look by Daniel Roseberry, while debuting her now-signature dark eye makeup. Her then-boyfriend, Kanye West, meanwhile, covered up in Balenciaga.

2022: Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/23 Show Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Fox attended the Kenzo fall/winter 2022/2023 show in a Schiaparelli jean jacket, Diesel boots, and Daniel Roseberry’s Carhart pants, which she took right off the designer when she went to visit his studio.

2021: Playboy’s Big Bunny Launch Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress paired a yellow mini dress with black bunny ears and a Luar Ana bag for Playboy’s Big Bunny launch in December 2021.

2021: CFDA Fashion Awards Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images Fox wore a sequin, fur-lined skirt and light turquoise turtleneck from Dries van Noten with Jimmy Choo shoes to the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.

2021: Scandal Homme By Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox fittingly wore a Jean Paul Gaultier illusion dress to the launch of the brand’s Scandal Homme fragrance in September 2021. Once the actress started dating West, the dress made quite a stir, as Kim Kardashian wore the same piece to the People’s Choice Awards in 2018.

2021: Tribeca Film Festival Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the premiere of No Sudden Move at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, Fox went for a more classic look, wearing a black Giorgio Armani dress with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

2021: Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Screening Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Posing with her ex-husband, Peter Artemiev, Fox attended a screening of Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard in patterned pants and a leather jacket.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Fox wore this classic black Jean Paul Gaultier dress to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2020: L’Avenue At Saks First Anniversary Party John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress wore a black dress with a hanker chief hem and lace top to the first anniversary celebration of L'Avenue at Saks in February 2020.

2020: Whitney Art Party Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox added a bit of color to her usual black wardrobe by wearing an all-blue look to the 2020 Whitney Art Party.

2020: Golden Globe After Party Jemal Countess/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress proved sometimes you don’t have to choose between a low neckline and a high slit when she wore this revealing dress to a Golden Globes after party in January 2020.

2019: Uncut Gems Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Fox stuck to her classic black dress for the premiere of Uncut Gems in December 2019.

2019: GQ Men of the Year Party Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the GQ Men of the Year party, Fox wore a lace Alexander Wang fall 2019 bodysuit with Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

2019: Gotham Awards Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox looked gorgeous in this sequined Alberta Ferretti gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewels at the 2019 Gotham Awards.

2019: Golden Globe Ambassador Party Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a black dress with a geometric neckline, Fox attended the Golden Globe ambassador party in West Hollywood.

2019: Angel Ball STEVEN FERDMAN/AFP/Getty Images Fox traded in black for dark green when she wore this cowl-neck dress to the 2019 Angel Ball.

2019: Elle x Ferragamo Hollywood Rising Party Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images The actress mixed things up a bit when she attended the Elle x Ferragamo Hollywood Rising Party in a sleeveless brown jumpsuit with a high neck.

2019: New York Film Festival Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images Fox looked extremely proffessional and chic in a black suit at the Uncut Gems premiere at the 57th New York Film Festival in October 2019.

2019: The King Premiere After Party Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images For the after party for the premiere of The King, Fox opted to wear gray high waisted pants and a see-through sleeveless top.

2019: Toronto International Film Festival Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox added some texture to her look with this Paco Rabbane skirt at the Uncut Gems premiere at TIFF.

2019: Telluride Film Festival Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress went casual at the Telluride Film Festival in a striped top and leather overcoat.

2017: Whitney Museum’s Annual Spring Gala Brad Barket/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox matched with her friend, model Richie Shazam, in irridescent looks at the Whitney Museum's annual spring gala in May 2017.