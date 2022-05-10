When the ball dropped on 2022, it suddenly felt like Julia Fox appeared out of nowhere. All of the sudden, the Italian-born actress went from “that girl in
Uncut Gems” to Kanye West’s post-Kim Kardashian girlfriend, and Fox became ubiquitous. Many assumed it would be a flash in the pan, and once she and West broke up, Fox would return to her New York city niche fame, but that hasn’t been the case. With Fox’s no-cares-given attitude and heavy handed eye makeup application, the podcast host has been able to stay in the cultural zeitgeist. These days, Fox has been enjoying fashion-filled strolls through New York, Los Angeles, and various European cities, showing off her unique style, which tends to feature leather, latex, and a whole lot of skin. A scroll through her red carpets of the past, though, proves she solidified that signature style long ago, and has been honing it ever since.
2022:
Vanity Fair Oscar Party Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
2022: Net-A-Porter and LaQuan Smith Dinner
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Fox has never met a low-rise skirt she doesn’t like. Case in point: this look from LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, which she wore to a party thrown by the designer and Net-A-Porter in March 2022.
2022: Film Independent Spirit Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
This unique dress featuring some major cutouts and ruching is from the Los Angeles-based brand, No Sesso.
2022:
The Batman Premiere Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images
Fox wore a dress from Lanvin’s spring/summer 2022 collection featuring a cartoon of Catwoman on the front to
in March 2022, but she made the look her own by adding a latex bodysuit underneath and trench on top. The Batman premiere
2022: Versace Fall/Winter 2022/23 Show
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
The actress went full Versace for the brand’s fall/winter 2022/2023 show in Milan, even turning her hair into a make shift whip.
2022: Diesel Fall/Winter 2022/23 Show
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Fox isn’t known to wear a lot of color, so this yellow Diesel set was a nice departure for the actress.
2022: Schiaparelli Haute Couture Show
Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images
For the Schiaparelli haute couture show in January 2022, Fox wore a look by Daniel Roseberry, while debuting
her now-signature dark eye makeup. Her then-boyfriend, Kanye West, meanwhile, covered up in Balenciaga.
2022: Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/23 Show
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
2021:
Playboy’s Big Bunny Launch Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The actress paired a yellow mini dress with black bunny ears and a Luar Ana bag for
Playboy’s Big Bunny launch in December 2021.
2021: CFDA Fashion Awards
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images
Fox wore a sequin, fur-lined skirt and light turquoise turtleneck from Dries van Noten with Jimmy Choo shoes to the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.
2021: Scandal Homme By Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Fox fittingly wore a Jean Paul Gaultier illusion dress to the launch of the brand’s Scandal Homme fragrance in September 2021. Once the actress started dating West, the dress made quite a stir, as Kim Kardashian wore the same piece to the People’s Choice Awards in 2018.
2021: Tribeca Film Festival
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
For the premiere of
No Sudden Move at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, Fox went for a more classic look, wearing a black Giorgio Armani dress with Tiffany & Co. jewels.
2021:
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Screening Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Posing with her ex-husband, Peter Artemiev, Fox attended a screening of
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard in patterned pants and a leather jacket.
2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
Fox wore this classic black Jean Paul Gaultier dress to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
2020: L’Avenue At Saks First Anniversary Party
John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The actress wore a black dress with a hanker chief hem and lace top to the first anniversary celebration of L'Avenue at Saks in February 2020.
Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Fox added a bit of color to her usual black wardrobe by wearing an all-blue look to the 2020 Whitney Art Party.
2020: Golden Globe After Party
Jemal Countess/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The actress proved sometimes you don’t have to choose between a low neckline and a high slit when she wore this revealing dress to a Golden Globes after party in January 2020.
2019:
Uncut Gems Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Fox stuck to her classic black dress for the premiere of
Uncut Gems in December 2019.
2019:
GQ Men of the Year Party Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
For the
GQ Men of the Year party, Fox wore a lace Alexander Wang fall 2019 bodysuit with Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Fox looked gorgeous in this sequined Alberta Ferretti gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewels at the 2019 Gotham Awards.
2019: Golden Globe Ambassador Party
Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Wearing a black dress with a geometric neckline, Fox attended the Golden Globe ambassador party in West Hollywood.
STEVEN FERDMAN/AFP/Getty Images
Fox traded in black for dark green when she wore this cowl-neck dress to the 2019 Angel Ball.
2019:
Elle x Ferragamo Hollywood Rising Party Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images
The actress mixed things up a bit when she attended the
Elle x Ferragamo Hollywood Rising Party in a sleeveless brown jumpsuit with a high neck.
2019: New York Film Festival
Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images
Fox looked extremely proffessional and chic in a black suit at the
Uncut Gems premiere at the 57th New York Film Festival in October 2019.
2019:
The King Premiere After Party Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
For the after party for the premiere of
The King, Fox opted to wear gray high waisted pants and a see-through sleeveless top.
2019: Toronto International Film Festival
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Fox added some texture to her look with this Paco Rabbane skirt at the
Uncut Gems premiere at TIFF.
2019: Telluride Film Festival
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The actress went casual at the Telluride Film Festival in a striped top and leather overcoat.
2017: Whitney Museum’s Annual Spring Gala
Brad Barket/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Fox matched with her friend, model Richie Shazam, in irridescent looks at the Whitney Museum's annual spring gala in May 2017.
2015:
Gloss: The Work Of Chris Von Wangenheim Book Launch Party Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage/Getty Images
The actress’ look for the launch party for
Gloss: The Work Of Chris Von Wangenheim proves some things never change. Fox has been wearing tiny tops and low-rise skirts for years.