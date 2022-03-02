Julia Fox: Dating Kanye West Was "The Best Thing That Could Have Happened to Me"

It’s been a good year so far for Julia Fox. A short-lived relationship with Kanye West has left Fox with a closet full of Diesel clothes, a new Birkin, and a TikTok soundbite that started a trend. And while Fox entered into this year with clout—known as an indie actress and a New York City It girl—she inarguably exited the West coupling with a bit more recognition behind her name. But one of the things that has drawn the world (and the Internet) to Fox is her transparency, and her ability to be exactly the kind of person we expect her to be. Case in point: her recent comments about her breakup from West.

While at The Batman premiere on Tuesday night, Entertainment Tonight asked Fox how she’s doing following the split, and the podcaster responded with what everyone has been thinking. “It was the best thing that could have happened to me,” Fox said about her relationship with West. She continued, not mentioning the press, clothes, and Instagram followers she’s gained in the last few months, but the effect the relationship had on her on a deeper level.

“It was like hitting a reset button,” she said. “It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about.”

These days, Fox says she barely has time to brush her hair, she’s so busy. Over the past few weeks, the actress has walked a show at New York Fashion Week, appeared front row in Milan, and attended a major movie premiere. As for her current relationship with West, she explained they are still friends, though she didn’t expand on what exactly that means. The rapper is officially single after a judge ruled in Kim Kardashian’s favor during recent divorce proceedings, but considering West has been busy with his Kardashian lookalike, Chaney Jones, it seems like a reconciliation with Fox isn’t in the cards right now. She seems to be OK with that, though. She got what she needed out of that relationship, and now she is primed to take over the world.