Any time Julia Fox leaves the house, it seems she can’t help but to deliver a moment. The 32-year-old Uncut Gems star proved as much again over the weekend when she stepped out in New York City in an ivory silk slip dress by the Stockholm-based designer Jade Cropper. While overall revealing, it was long enough to have swept the sidewalk if it weren’t for her sky-high stiletto platforms. Which she appears to have worn with as much ease as Lady Gaga, who has notoriously worn the shoes faithfully for years.

The look immediately proved so divisive, it quickly became a literal “Moment” on Twitter. “Julia Fox graduated from the school of Lady Gaga and I am LIVING for it,” one user posted. Another was so in awe that it inspired them to make a separate Twitter account entirely devoted to Fox and her personal style. But for some, the comparisons to Gaga were a step too far. “Please don't ever put Julia Fox in the same lane as THE Lady Gaga,” read one response. “Just don't.” There was, however, one thing seemingly everyone could agree: It was a welcome change to see Fox without her signature raccoon eyes.

Fox again opted not to wear the Birkin that her ex Kanye West gave her for her birthday, instead toting a black bag made of quilted leather. “I don’t know if you know about owning a Birkin when you’re not a rich person, but it’s like the most anxiety-inducing thing ever,” she recently told the New York Times. “You’re checking on the Birkin, making sure it’s still there, that it didn’t magically grow wings. It’s scary to have a Birkin. It’s a lot of pressure.” If Page Six is to be believed, Fox is starting to get over her fears. She was reportedly spotted with it at Lucien, the downtown French restaurant where West gave it to her (and all of her closest friends).