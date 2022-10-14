Julia Roberts loves a good suit, that is a fact we’ve known for years at this point. But we’re not talking your run of the mill black or gray tailored set. The actress uses the classic outfit as a starting off point to have a bit of fun with her wardrobe, and is therefore able to keep things interesting despite her loyalty to the suit. Just take her most recent looks, which were anything but traditional.

On Thursday, Roberts was seen out in Los Angeles on her way to film an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live with her Ticket to Paradise costar, George Clooney. Roberts opted to go bold for the outing, pulling from Gucci’s recent collaboration with Adidas, which was presented as part of the Italian brand’s fall 2022 show. The suit featured a pale brown, double-breasted v-neck jacket with black lamb shearling cuffs and the Adidas x Gucci logo on a front pocket. The wide-leg pants featured the sports brand’s three-stripe detail down the sides and a cuff at the bottom. Roberts and her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, then paired the suit with a white dress shirt, black leather tie, and black patent leather heels, keeping things chic while also very interesting.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

But it seems like once on set, Roberts changed into an even more unique, suit-inspired look, this time from the expert suit maker himself, Thom Browne. For the actual appearance on the show, the actress traded in her Gucci two-piece for a romper from the American designer. The top of the one-piece mimicked a suit jacket with a collar, gold buttons, and striped cuffs. The top then continued down into knee-length shorts, making for a very fun, and very-Thom take on a classic. Roberts and Stewart finished off the look with a pair of pointed-toe brogue heels from the brand.

Roberts hasn’t become known for her suiting by sticking to the basics, and these two looks are a perfect example of how someone can have fun while still sticking to the dress code.