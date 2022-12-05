When Julia Roberts attended the Kennedy Centre Honors event at The White House on Sunday night, she did so in support of her good friend and frequent collaborator, George Clooney. But in case her presence wasn’t enough, the actress made sure her allegiances were known with a dress literally covered in Clooney’s face.

The actress walked the red carpet in DC wearing a black dress featuring framed photos of Clooney throughout the years. There were stills from his time on E.R., candids of Clooney and Roberts together, and, yes, even his cover shot from W’s December/January 2013 issue. On top of the dress, Roberts wore a cropped tuxedo jacket, playing into her love for tailoring. She finished off the look with an array of Chopard jewels.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The dress in question is courtesy of Jeremy Scott at Moschino. “Speaking of honors, that is what it was to work with these two greats to bring this idea to life,” Scott said of Roberts and her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart.

Clooney was honored at the event for both his artistic and humanitarian achievements. Of course, the actor was in attendance as well, as was his wife, Amal, who wore a silver, off-the-shoulder Valentino dress.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clooney and Roberts just finished their press tour for Ticket to Paradise together, where they discussed their decades-long relationship on multiple occasions. The duo first worked together on Ocean’s Eleven back in 2001. Since then, they’ve starred in five other films together and have fostered a relationship between their families. Back in October, they explained how being so close made some of their more intimate scenes in Ticket to Paradise more difficult to film. Roberts described kissing Clooney like “kissing your best friend,” and explained that Amal and the couple’s twins were actually visiting set that day. Luckily, Roberts and Clooney have always had an understanding that nothing romantic would happen between them. “I don’t think we needed to state it,” Clooney told Access Hollywood. “It just seemed like the right thing to do.”