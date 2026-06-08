Kaia Gerber Keeps It Sleek in a Cutout Leather Bodice

As Kaia Gerber’s proven on multiple occasions, sleekly minimalist fashion can fit a wide array of dress codes and events. Her latest, courtesy of Alaïa, added a sharp edge to her darker style streak, bringing it an additional dimension.

In Paris, Gerber stepped out for the Snap Inc-sponsored luanch of artist JR’s takeover of the Pont Neuf bridge, stepped out in an ensemble featuring a draped brown jersey skirt and strapless black leather bodice. The piece’s bustier-style top included a row of small, paneled cutouts down its center, bringing the design a sultry touch.

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For an effortless complement, Gerber’s sleek attire was paired with a tousled hairstyle and french-tipped pedicure. Her look was complete with a muted rose-pink lip color—an evergreen shade that’s grown popular through recent launches by Charlotte Tilbury, Hourglass Cosmetics, bareMinerals, Bobbi Brown, and more.

Gerber finished her ensemble by slipping on a pair of black leather open-toed mules. The style added a streamlined, barely-there base for her outfit from their stiletto heels and thin, subtly curved straps. While matching her outfit’s darker tones, the style was also one that Gerber’s worn before. Earlier this spring, the star stepped out in a similar pair of heels while promoting her upcoming role in FX’s The Shards during the Disney Upfronts in New York City, as well.

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With its mixed textures and nonchalantly slick cutouts, Gerber’s Alaïa look brought a new addition to her recent fashion repertoire. This year, she’s embraced a darker neutral color palette across an assortment of lacy dresses and crop top sets on the red carpet, hailing from labels including Givenchy and Jacquemus. While off-duty, hints of classic white and blue denim have still shown that Gerber can embrace her carefree California roots, as well—an aesthetic that’s also signature to her supermodel mom Cindy Crawford. As The Shards premiere approaches this fall, Gerber’s sure to have plenty of darkly chic looks in store for the red carpet. How and if they add to her current range, however, remains to be seen.