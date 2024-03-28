Kaia Gerber is no stranger to the spotlight. Or the red carpet, for that matter. As the daughter of hospitality maven Rande Gerber and supermodel Cindy Crawford, the model and actress has been hitting the step and repeat since the tender age of five.

Now—regardless if she’s flying solo, alongside her boyfriend Austin Butler, or posted up with her ever-stylish mom—Gerber has managed to establish entirely unique red carpet signatures. She’s worn plenty of top brands like Celine, Alaïa, Alexander McQueen, and Saint Laurent to awards ceremonies and premieres (both Butler’s and her own after recently dipping her toes into acting with Bottoms and Palm Royale). But there’s also a through line of timeless, classic silhouettes, whether she’s referencing Old Hollywood icons like Audrey Hepburn and Bianca Jagger or showing off the runway’s latest offerings. Below, a look through Kaia Gerber’s most memorable red carpet moments.

2024: Palme Royale Premiere Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gerber tapped into her avant-garde side for the 2024 Palme Royale premiere. She slipped into a draped, asymmetrical look from Alaïa that she paired with almond-toe pumps.

2023: Omega Event Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The mother-daughter duo matched in LBDs at a 2023 Omega event. Gerber sported a turtleneck piece from Alaïa while Cindy went classic in a plunging midi number.

2023: Academy Museum Gala JC Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gerber, decked out in custom Celine, referenced Audrey Hepburn’s Sabrina dress at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.

2023: National Book Awards Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This vintage Ralph Lauren dress debuted on the brand’s runway six months before Gerber was even born. Still, the model pulled it off with ease during a joint appearance with Cindy at the 2023 National Book Awards.

2023: Time100 Gala Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gerber and Butler epitomized Hollywood elegance at the 2023 Time100 Gala. Gerber, for her part, wore a pleated dress from Khaite while Butler looked dapper in Gucci tailoring.

2023: Vanity Fair Oscar Party MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images In a disco ball Saint Laurent look, Gerber commanded attention at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Her boyfriend, nominated for his performance in Elvis, sported a chic black suit and a satin blouse.

2022: Cannes Film Festival Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images To support the premiere of her boyfriend’s film Elvis at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Gerber kept things simple and classic in a red halter gown from Celine.

2022: Met Gala WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Gilded Glamour? Well, yes. Gerber was entirely on theme at the 2022 Met Gala in a sequined Alexander McQueen number and layers of bouncy curls.

2022: Academy Museum Gala Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In bodycon Alaïa, the model tested the limits of the sheer red carpet trend at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala.

2021: Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gerber channeled Bianca Jagger at the 2021 Met Gala, attending the event in a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown inspired by Jagger’s 1981 Met look.

2021: InStyle Awards Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images Fringe is always fun. Gerber wowed at the 2021 InStyle Awards in an ombre Alexander McQueen gown that she paired with even more fringe (from her bangs, of course) and strappy white heels.

2021: Academy Museum Gala Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gerber brought the sparkle to the 2021 Academy Museum Gala in a glittery Celine number.

2019: The Fashion Awards Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model slipped into Sarah Burton’s Alexander McQueen to present at the 2019 Fashion Awards.

2018: CFDA Awards ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images For her debut appearance at the CFDA Awards, Gerber slipped into an ab-baring look from Alexander Wang.

2017: The Fashion Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Gerber looked elegant in a tiered Ralph & Russo stunner during the 2017 Fashion Awards in London.

2016: The Daily Front Row Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The model brought some edge to the 2016 Daily Front Row Awards in a halter dress complete with silver grommet details.

2014: Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images For one of her first solo red carpet appearances, Gerber went with a backless LBD and tousled waves for a 2014 Teen Vogue party.

2013: Malibu Boys And Girls Club Gala David Buchan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another red carpet moment with mom and dad at a 2013 gala in Malibu.

2011: Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark Premiere Walter McBride/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images It was a family affair at the 2011 premiere of Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark.

2008: Stuart House Benefit Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Gerber rocked pink Converse sneakers at a 2008 benefit alongside her family.

2007: High School Musical 2 Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images A High School Musical 2 moment, alongside her mom and brother Presley, in 2007.