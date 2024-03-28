Kaia Gerber is no stranger to the spotlight. Or the red carpet, for that matter. As the daughter of hospitality maven Rande Gerber and supermodel Cindy Crawford, the model and actress has been hitting the step and repeat since the tender age of five.
Now—regardless if she’s flying solo, alongside her boyfriend
Austin Butler, or posted up with her ever-stylish mom—Gerber has managed to establish entirely unique red carpet signatures. She’s worn plenty of top brands like Celine, Alaïa, Alexander McQueen, and Saint Laurent to awards ceremonies and premieres (both Butler’s and her own after recently dipping her toes into acting with Bottoms and Palm Royale). But there’s also a through line of timeless, classic silhouettes, whether she’s referencing Old Hollywood icons like Audrey Hepburn and Bianca Jagger or showing off the runway’s latest offerings. Below, a look through Kaia Gerber’s most memorable red carpet moments.
2024:
Palme Royale Premiere Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Gerber tapped into her avant-garde side for the 2024
Palme Royale premiere. She slipped into a draped, asymmetrical look from Alaïa that she paired with almond-toe pumps. Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The mother-daughter duo matched in LBDs at a 2023
Omega event. Gerber sported a turtleneck piece from Alaïa while Cindy went classic in a plunging midi number.
2023: Academy Museum Gala
JC Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Gerber, decked out in custom Celine,
referenced Audrey Hepburn’s Sabrina dress at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.
2023: National Book Awards
Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
This vintage
Ralph Lauren dress debuted on the brand’s runway six months before Gerber was even born. Still, the model pulled it off with ease during a joint appearance with Cindy at the 2023 National Book Awards. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Gerber and Butler epitomized Hollywood elegance at the 2023 Time100 Gala. Gerber, for her part, wore a pleated dress from Khaite while Butler looked dapper in Gucci tailoring.
2023:
Vanity Fair Oscar Party MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images
In a disco ball Saint Laurent look, Gerber commanded attention at the 2023
Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Her boyfriend, nominated for his performance in Elvis, sported a chic black suit and a satin blouse.
2022: Cannes Film Festival
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
To support the premiere of her boyfriend’s film
Elvis at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Gerber kept things simple and classic in a red halter gown from Celine. WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images
Gilded Glamour? Well, yes. Gerber was entirely on theme at the 2022 Met Gala in a sequined Alexander McQueen number and layers of bouncy curls.
2022: Academy Museum Gala
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
In bodycon Alaïa, the model tested the limits of the sheer red carpet trend at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Gerber channeled Bianca Jagger at the 2021 Met Gala, attending the event in a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown inspired by Jagger’s 1981 Met look.
Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images
Fringe is always fun. Gerber wowed at the 2021 InStyle Awards in an ombre Alexander McQueen gown that she paired with even more fringe (from her bangs, of course) and strappy white heels.
2021: Academy Museum Gala
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Gerber brought the sparkle to the 2021 Academy Museum Gala in a glittery Celine number.
Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The model slipped into Sarah Burton’s Alexander McQueen to present at the 2019 Fashion Awards.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
For her debut appearance at the CFDA Awards, Gerber slipped into an ab-baring look from Alexander Wang.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Gerber looked elegant in a tiered Ralph & Russo stunner during the 2017 Fashion Awards in London.
2016:
The Daily Front Row Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The model brought some edge to the 2016
Daily Front Row Awards in a halter dress complete with silver grommet details.
2014: Teen
Vogue Young Hollywood Party JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images
For one of her first solo red carpet appearances, Gerber went with a backless LBD and tousled waves for a 2014 Teen
Vogue party.
2013: Malibu Boys And Girls Club Gala
David Buchan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Another red carpet moment with mom and dad at a 2013 gala in Malibu.
2011:
Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark Premiere Walter McBride/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
It was a family affair at the 2011 premiere of
Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark.
2008: Stuart House Benefit
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Gerber rocked pink Converse sneakers at a 2008 benefit alongside her family.
2007:
High School Musical 2 Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
A
High School Musical 2 moment, alongside her mom and brother Presley, in 2007. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Then five, Gerber attended her very first red carpet alongside her mom, Cindy Crawford.