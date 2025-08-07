Kaia Gerber Does California Chic Her Way

Yet again, Kaia Gerber is having herself a Dôen-girl summer.

Last night in Los Angeles, the model-turned-actor slipped into one of the Santa Barbara-born label’s signature (and sold-out) peasant dresses for an evening on the town with Karlie Kloss. Gerber picked out Dôen’s “Augustina” midi dress. The style, which is currently unavailable, features lace trim along the bust and an empire waist with a belt-bow detail. Gerber paired her dress with Repetto’s “Camille” ballet flats, block heels, a ballet silhouette that she’s worn frequently in the past, including most recently at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

Gerber completed her look with a midnight blue Chanel flap bag—with a claw clip attached to its silver straps, naturally—glowing, natural skin, and brunette curls.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Dôen has become the go-to for celebrities in search of elevated basics (their white tees have a cult following) and Boho dresses like Gerber’s number. The brand, founded by sister duo Margaret and Katherine Kleveland, has amassed a cult-like following with the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Kylie Jenner wearing their designs on the regular. Dakota Johnson’s matchmaking Materialists style was full of Dôen dresses, as is her real-life wardrobe.

In true fashion, Gerber was well ahead of the Dôen curve. She’s worn Dôen since as early as 2023 (when her book club, Library Science, released a limited-edition collection of night gowns with the label), and has worn their suede Mary Janes on repeat.

It’s easy to see why Gerber is so drawn to Dôen—as an L.A. native herself, that type of easy-brezzy California cool style never gets old.