Kaia Gerber loves nothing more than subtle elegance. The model stepped out in New York City on Thursday night in a sleek black gown, proving once again that sometimes less is more.

While attending the DKMS 30th anniversary gala to raise money for a nonprofit bone marrow donor center, Kaia wore a sleeveless Marc Jacobs gown, covered in a textured fabric that gives the dress an almost scaly finish. The model topped off the look with some simple glam and gorgeous jewels courtesy of Tiffany & Co., though she kept her chest bare of a necklace.

Recently, Kaia has looked gorgeous on red carpets while revealing her style to be more minimal. Last month, she made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Jacob Elordi in a similarly elegant dress from Celine. At the Met Gala too, the model opted for a more simple look when she wore a black Oscar de la Renta gown inspired by an old Dior dress Bianca Jagger from 1981.

Ahead of the event, Kaia grabbed dinner with her father, Rande Gerber. The pair was spotted walking around Soho together, but it seems that Rande opted out of attending the event.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images