Kate Moss Showed Up to the Daytime Burberry Show Like It Was the Club

On Friday, Riccardo Tisci joined Simon Porte Jacquemus in stretching out fashion month just a tad longer by showing Burberry’s fall 2022 collection at Central Hall Westminster in London, marking the house’s first live runway show in more than two years. And while we feel for participants like Gigi Hadid, who had only just made it home to New York City after walking four weeks’ worth of shows, we also aren’t complaining—thanks, mainly, to one Kate Moss. The 48-year-old supermodel stole the show even before the runway got underway when she turned up in a black sequined top paired with black trousers, plus a new addition to her vast handbag collection in the form of Burberry’s quilted Lola purse. The real reason the look stood out, though, was Moss’s finishing touch: a pair of black leather gloves, which both preserved her usual rocker vibe and gave the illusion she was wearing a Balenciaga-style hybrid gloves-slash-top.

Moss, who can be reliably found in blazers, leather jackets, or cotton t-shirts when stepping out during the day, typically reserves sequins for a night out. Whereas many would look as if they were trying too hard, she kept the vibe casual with a head of especially tousled hair. In fact, instead of looking out of place, she did just the opposite: Naomi Campbell, who also wore head-to-toe black, was among just a few who looked capable of getting past the door at Club Kate.

Kate Moss attends the fall 2022 Burberry show at Central Hall Westminster on March 11, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Neil Mockford/Ricky Vigil M/GC via Getty Images

Kate Moss attends the fall 2022 Burberry show at Central Hall Westminster on March 11, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Neil Mockford/Ricky Vigil M/GC via Getty Images

Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss attend the fall 2022 Burberry show at Central Hall Westminster on March 11, 2022 in London, England. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images

Still, we have a hunch that Moss would make an exception for her BFF’s special guest: Valerie Morris (pictured on the far left below), who happens to be Naomi’s mom. Alas, the youngest generation of Campbells, Naomi’s nine-month-old daughter, stayed home.