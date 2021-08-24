Kendall Jenner Wears a Fuzzy Bottega Veneta Dress on a Yacht

Summer is almost over, but for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, knitwear season is in full swing. Or maybe it never ended? The most famous sisters on the planet have spent their vacations in several envy-inducing locales, and apparently, Kendall Jenner is the latest sister to get the summer experimental knitwear memo as she luxuriates in the Corsican golden hour.

Jenner posted photos of herself wearing a grassy green knit dress by Bottega Veneta. It appears to be constructed out of a heavier knit gauge than younger sister Kylie Jenner’s similarly green Namita Khade birthday dress, with the knit texture almost resembling a retro shag carpet. The plunge neckline is embellished with dangling threads, while exaggerated pockets grace her hips beautifully. She kept the accessories minimal, opting for a simple pair of asymmetrical drop earrings and a gold tennis bracelet to keep the focus on her statement knitwear.

Green has become one of fashion’s most unexpected trends — and Bottega Veneta has been at the forefront of its resurgence. But while knits have also taken over the trend boards this summer, they won’t lose their winter timelessness. A splash of green is the perfect way to tie the seasons together; it feels breezy and lush for summer, and holiday festive during the colder months. Maybe Jenner will repeat this look?