Kendall Jenner Wore a Completely Sheer Dress to Kick Off Festival Weekend

Coachella weekend is upon us, so get ready to see a whole lot of skin as influencers, celebrities, and your standard issue festival goers don their finest looks in the desert heat. Officially, the festivities don’t begin until tomorrow, but Kendall Jenner is already celebrating, wearing a completely sheer dress to usher in festival season.

On Tuesday, the model attended an event in Beverly Hills, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Revolve and kicking off the brand’s annual Revolve Festival, which takes place every year during the first weekend of Coachella. For the event, Jenner wore a white, midi Alaïa dress with a skeletal-like design emitting from a line down the center. Stripes of sheer fabric added some intrigue to the body-hugging piece, and allowed it to fit squarely into the sheer trend that has taken over red carpets lately. Jenner kept the styling of the eye-catching dress fairly simple, wearing her hair back, and opting for strappy, white The Row sandals on her feet.

Virisa Yong/BFA

The white sheer look comes after Jenner wore another enviable dress for her Easter celebration with family. Last Sunday, the model showed up to brunch in a gray-ish lavender slip dress featuring a halter neck decorated with lace. The dress came from Chloé’s spring 1998 collection, designed by Stella McCartney and was originally modeled on the runway by Naomi Campbell. It was seen as quite the pull for Jenner and another successful style moment from the model and her stylist, Dani Michelle.

Shop Kendall’s all-white look:

