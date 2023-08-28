While we’re used to seeing Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber strut down similar runways and front the same fashion campaigns, it’s bee a minute since we’ve seen the trio together off duty. Yes, the supermodels are friends, but they certainly must have trouble coordinating their busy schedules. Well, over the weekend, the it-girl stars aligned when the group were spotted in Los Angeles for a night out.

Jenner and Bieber joined each other at celeb-favorite Giorgio Baldi (because, where else?) to enjoy a bite to eat before meeting up with Hadid at the nearby Bird Streets Club. Of course, the models made sure to don their some of their best night-out fashion for the occasion.

Let’s start with Jenner and Bieber who seemed to align more closely style-wise with one another than Hadid. They both wore varying iterations of pastel body-con dresses, each with a unique motif and both with a very ‘60s feel. Jenner stepped out in a form-fitting striped maxi dress by Shang Xia. The piece had a fairly simple silhouette with the main focus being placed on the color blocked sections in blue, white, and purple.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

The 27-year-old paired the statement dress with The Row sandal heels and a crisp leather clutch to round out the look. Bieber, on the other hand, kept up the colorful palette of Jenner’s look but took things in a skimpier direction than her supermodel counterpart.

Bieber opted for a vintage Gianni Versace white dress painted with neon yellow and orange polka dots. The mini is certainly a statement on its own, so Bieber kept things simple with a “B” pendant necklace, sandal heels, and an orange clutch plucked from her expansive Bottega Veneta collection. While Jenner and Bieber packed on the color, Hadid went in a rather muted direction with her look.

VEGAN / BACKGRID

Instead of a fitted mini dress, Hadid chose a two-piece ensemble in the form of a latex bandeau top and low-rise jeans. Her look wasn’t completely sans motif though. It, interestingly, had small printed fish spanning the midsection which matched with the light blue wash of her denim pants. To round thing out, the model styled things with leather penny loafers and layers of gold jewelry.

There’s only about four weeks of summer left so while Jenner and Bieber are certainly hanging on to warmer months, Hadid seems ready for transitional dressing. Regardless, we would have loved to been a fly on the wall during their it-girl night out.