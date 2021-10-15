Kendall Jenner may have played third wheel to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on Thursday evening, but her look for the couple’s date night outing was bold enough to stand front and center.

Jenner, who met Barker and Kardashian for dinner at the member’s only club Zero Bond, in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood, sported a body-hugging mesh long-sleeve dress, done in a yellow, black, and brown colorway and bearing a graphic print of wings. The couple, by contrast, wore all black getups—Kardashian in a chest-baring crop top and knee-high boots, and Barker in Doc Martens and black slacks accented by zippers.

Jenner kept her hair, makeup, and accessories relatively simple, opting for a maroon mini-bag, clear lucite heels, a straight lob, and smokey eye.

Earlier in the evening, Jenner was spotted leaving her hotel before heading to an event for her spirits brand, 818 Tequila, in Cathédrale at the Moxy East Village. There, she and 818 Tequila’s director of operations David Yan González did a tasting, trying out Jenner’s new tequila—which the model has said is the culmination of three-and-a-half years of seeking “to create the best-tasting tequila.”

Although Jenner ended her evening with a dinner beside one of the most sought-after couples of the moment, the 25-year-old herself has been in a relationship with the NBA player Devin Booker for more than a year.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kendall has been in sync with her famous siblings’ partners all week. On Tuesday, she attended the celebration for her sister Kylie’s latest Kylie Cosmetics line launch— an intimate, but still characteristically over-the-top dinner at her Hidden Hills mansion, decked out in decorations for a Nightmare on Elm Street theme. In honor of the party, Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott pulled one of his favorite pairs of shoes out of the closet—the Nike Freddy Krueger SB Dunks. Kendall followed in kind, putting on her own pair of the $25,000 shoes. But instead of wearing them with a ski mask and fake sword as Scott did, Kenny paired them with wide-leg black leather trousers and a black jacket.