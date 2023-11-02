You’d think that after a barrage of elaborate Halloween costumes, Kendall Jenner would be experiencing a bit of fashion fatigue. Well, on Wednesday, the model proved naysayers wrong as she styled the perfect fall coat in not one, but two extremely luxe ways.

Jenner stepped out in Los Angeles to speak at Sierra Canyon School (where she once attended) as part of their “Wellness Wednesday” initiative. The star joined students onstage in a pair of ankle-length pants, a white T-shirt, and leather penny loafers. She gave the rather simple look some edge with a belted wrap coat. She later took to Instagram to share more snaps of the look (and how she changed things up) as well as a message for the school.

“Went back to my high school today for their first ever Wellness Wednesday,” Jenner wrote. “I was honored to be able to chat with the students and share my experiences and mental health journey. Made me so happy to see my old campus and teachers, and reminisce. Thank you for the warm welcome back. Brought back so many memories.”

@sierracanyonschool

Jenner then switched out her sensible choice of pants for a coordinating wrap skirt in the same brown leather as her jacket—she also removed the white undershirt to wear the piece on its own. The jacket was truly the focus of things, cinching Jenner’s waist thanks to a rather lengthy belt that was accented by silver hardware. From, there the 27-year-old continued to change things up with her accessory choices. She again went with loafers, but unlike her previous pair, this one was designed in a textured fabric and had a braided detail across the front. To round out the mostly monochrome ensemble, the model added on tortoiseshell sunglasses, orange earrings, and a layered mini bag from Bottega Veneta.

RAAk / BACKGRID

Jenner’s latest outing comes not only after her Halloween parade but also her most recent appearance on Sunday, where she showcased her version of cold-weather style. As she stepped out to grocery shop, the model mastered her signature no-pants look by way of an oversized sweater dress, sock boots, and a trio of shopping bags. Clearly, with or without pants, Jenner is firmly in the mood for fall fashion.