For Kendall Jenner, Oscars night was a chance to show off her staggering fashion archive. After hitting Vanity Fair’s bash (the night’s most visible after party) in a gown three years her elder, Jenner turned up the heat in another vintage stunner to attend an even more exclusive event hosted by Jay-Z and Beyoncé. She wore a sheer LBD from Thierry Mugler’s archives that, like her first look of the evening, was decidedly modern in its finishings.

Jenner’s skin-tight mini featured see-through paneling along the bust. Sheer tights that blended into the model’s pumps finished off her look. While most guests attending an Oscars after party might stick to one look, Jenner and her stylist Dani Michelle clearly enjoyed browsing the Mugler archives.

@kendalljenner

Before her very naked dress, Jenner showed up to the VF party in a slightly naked dress. She wore a dramatic gown from Thierry Mugler’s landmark spring 1992 collection called “Les Cowboys.” Though Jenner’s outfit veers more gothic, the show was heavy on Western influences. (Beyoncé famously wore a Harley Davidson bustier from the presentation on the cover of her 2008 album I Am... Sasha Fierce). Jenner’s lace dress, first worn back in the ’90s by runway legend Eva Herzigová, featured long bell sleeves, a high-neck collar, and a slit along one leg that showed off her matching heels.

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Guy Marineau/Conde Nast Collection/Getty Images

Many guests of the various Oscars parties opted for vintage looks on Sunday evening. Rachel Zegler hit the town in Sarah Burton-era Alexander McQueen while both Kaia Gerber and Best Actress winner Mikey Madison opted for custom, vintage-inspired designs from Valentino and Dior, respectively. And like Jenner, both Keke Palmer (dressed in Atelier Versace first worn by Christina Aguilera in 2003) and Zoë Kravitz (wearing a butt crack-baring Saint Laurent look from 1996) co-signed the sheer trend with pieces of fashion history.

Between her pair of Mugler looks, Jenner made one thing clear: if there’s something she loves more than a naked dress, it’s a naked dress from the ’90s archives.