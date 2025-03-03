The Academy Awards honor the biggest achievements of the film world, but Keke Palmer showed up to an Oscars after party wearing a look borrowed from an icon of the music world. Palmer slipped into Christina Aguilera’s exact sheer dress from 2003 for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party last night. Aguilera, it should be said, isn’t a stranger to the silver screen. She famously starred in the 2010 film Burlesque opposite Cher.

Palmer and her stylist Molly Dickson sourced Aguilera’s Versace dress from the celebrity-favorite vintage dealer, Opulent Addict. The number, from the Italian label’s spring 2004 collection, featured a sheer fishnet bodice and a low-waisted wrap skirt. A leg slit along one side finished off the archival piece.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aguilera wore this Versace stunner to the MTV Europe Music Awards back in 2003 just months after it debuted on the Milan runways. She was starring in the brand’s fall campaign at the time, so it was a natural choice. Aguilera opted for a coiffed micro-bob, silver jewelry, and a bold red lip.

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

It was a big night for vintage (both referential and actual) at the Oscars after parties yesterday. Kendall Jenner showed up to the VF bash in a sheer lace outfit from Thierry Mugler’s spring 1992 collection. Rachel Zegler opted for a Sarah Burton-era Alexander McQueen number from 2011. Then there were archival re-creations from the likes of Kaia Geber (in custom Valentino inspired by the brand’s 1997 collection) and Best Actress winner Mikey Madison. The Anora star dazzled in a classic black gown that paid homage to Dior’s 1950s designs.

Palmer’s ’00s Versace is just the latest in what has been a string of holy grail vintage looks. At the SAG Awards last month, the comedian and actor hit the red carpet in a Karl Lagerfeld-era Chanel dress that Jaime Lee Curtis wore to a 1986 gala. Just a few days later, Palmer slipped into a 2007 Balenciaga look designed by Nicolas Ghesquière and a couture John Galliano for Dior sheer dress. Palmer clearly knows her fashion history.