For Coachella weekend one, Kendall and Kylie Jenner agreed on bold yellow dresses. But the similarities ended there. Despite the similar colors, their outfit choices emphasized how unique each of the sisters’ styles has become.

For her “818 Outpost” event on Friday, Kendall embraced the trendy “butter” shade of yellow. She wore a ladylike Proenza Schouler number (aptly called the “Kendall Dress”) for the daytime gathering. The model’s dress featured a fitted corset bodice that expanded into a below-the-knee skirt. It was a style of dress that looked more appropriate for the Hamptons or Martha’s Vineyard, rather than the desert heat of Coachella Valley. Kylie, meanwhile, had something else in mind when it came to wearing yellow.

BACKGRID

As opposed to Kendall’s free-flowing Proenza dress, Kylie opted for a look that was much more skin-conscious. The Khy founder kicked off the weekend at the Sprinter and Revolve Festival pool party on Friday in a latex mini dress with a plunging neckline. If we’re going by food groups, Kylie’s dress veered more towards a citrus lemon color, rather than pure butter yellow. (Perhaps she took cues from her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet who wore a similar shade of butter yellow to the 2025 Oscars). The hue perfectly matched that of the canned vodka drink Kylie was there to promote, naturally.

Sophie Sahara/Shutterstock

The only point of agreement between the Jenner sisters? Black thong flip flops. Kendall opted for a $750 pair from The Row while Kylie went with a more flat-sole style.

Kendall and Kylie’s approaches to yellow couldn’t have more aptly showcased their different approaches to fashion as a whole. Although Kendall is no stranger to a curve-hugging design, her wardrobe has been full of ladylike pieces like this Proenza dress recently. (The girl loves herself an Hermès Kelly which would have looked nice with this outfit). Kylie, meanwhile, has always been the riskier dresser of the pair. So much so that wearing latex in the desert didn’t faze her in the slightest.