Kerry Washington had no reason to be envious of anyone in her gorgeous green gown at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The actress’s dress put a princess-like twist on the simple corset and floor-skimming train that would leave others feeling jealous.

Fittingly, Washington’s gown came from a brand known for their twisted romance, Vivienne Westwood. The emerald green hue was decidedly on trend too (at the NAACP Awards alone, the likes of Halle Bailey and Sheryl Lee Ralph all wore similar leafy shades). Of course, the plunging neckline and draped, fitted bodice were pure Westwood—but what really provided a new flair to the tried-and-true silhouette was a dramatic sash detail. Instead of just a regular train that emerged from the hemline of a dress (don’t worry, Washington’s look had one of those, too) the piece had a similar design feature that extended from its bustier to the actress’ shoulder, and a few feet down the red carpet.

Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images

Washington let her Westwood stunner shine on its own. She opted for a tousled updo, natural, dewy glam, and brown pumps, while her selection of Bulgari jewels proved to be the perfect accent.

Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images

Washington’s latest appearance comes just a few days after she hit up the Oscars after party circuit in another jaw-dropping dress. That gown, from Giambattista Valli, featured a strapless silhouette accented by layers of tulle and a bit of see-through detailing sprinkled in—it seems that absolutely no one in Hollywood can escape the grips of sheer fabric.

Still, despite some flashier details, Washington’s after party look was more about silhouette, and less about over-the-top details. There’s power in conjuring up something new on the red carpet (like, say, a sculptural bustier) but there’s also something to be said for reworking classic silhouettes à la Washington.