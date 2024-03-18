Sydney Sweeney has tried her hand at the art of referential fashion and, now, it looks like the actress has her sights set on two other current red carpet trends: surreality and naked dressing. For the Los Angeles premiere of her new horror film, Immaculate, Sweeney offered up an avant-garde twist on nude step and repeat fashion.

The star slipped into a full outfit from Olivier Rousteing’s fall 2024 collection for Balmain. The hero piece of Sweeney’s look turned out to be a sculptural, 3D top designed with dozens of ceramic flowers, grapes, and hands imitating an embrace—a bosom bouquet, if you will. Sweeney styled her top with black, high-waisted trousers and sported her hair in a slicked-back, wet look.

Sweeney’s decision to swap her bra for a sculptural bustier is, yes, another notch in the naked dressing streak that has overrun celebrity fashion—just look at last weekend’s Oscars after parties where sheer fabric hit a fever pitch at multiple points throughout the night. Still, Sweeney’s top proved to be a refreshing twist on the risqué look. Instead of engulfing herself in cut-outs or lace, Sweeney let her top function more as a wearable piece of art than something meant only to show off her figure.

Yes, there was skin. But, truly, it played second fiddle to the molded elements of Sweeney’s top rather than functioning as the main attraction.

So far, Sweeney’s Immaculate press tour hasn’t gone entirely down the theme dressing route that we’ve seen from the likes of Zendaya and Margot Robbie (she plays a nun in the film, but we haven’t quite seen her yet in a high fashion take on papal robes). Instead, the actress and her stylist Molly Dickson have weaved in subtle hints of gore within red carpet trends, whether it be sheer, lace fabric or braless, mind-bending tops like this one. Sweeney’s latest Balmain look comes just a few days after her debut Immaculate appearance at the SXSW Festival where she slipped into a bridal white gown from the edgy British brand Richard Quinn. Only a day later, Sweeney hit pause on her edgy wears to step out to the GLAAD Media Awards in a Julia Roberts-inspired gown. And that, folks, is a little something we like to call: range.