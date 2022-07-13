Kim Kardashian went from couture to cargo real quick. Of course, when Kardashian does cargo, it’s with a pair of $1,200 pants from The Attico, not some fatigues from the local army surplus store. On Tuesday, the reality star swapped out her Jean Paul Gaultier stripes and Balenciaga sparkles for some oversized, faded camouflage cargo pants, possibly her way of officially submitting her application for the local Calabasas ROTC.

Kardashian wore the pants while out in New York City on Tuesday, pairing them with a sheer tank top and some gray pointed toe shoes, so one wouldn’t mistake the beauty mogul for actually going hunting or doing any other activity that may require such pants. Instead, Kardashian headed with her her daughters to the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This is actually the second time Kardashian was at the mall in the past two months, having taken her sons there back in June. For that trip, she also wore cargo-style pants, albeit more track-inspired ones from Vetements. Maybe she just thinks that’s what everyday Americans wear to the mall.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Kardashians adoption of cargo pants comes as the trend has been gaining steam for about a year now. Everyone from Dua Lipa to Hailey Bieber have been spotted in the pocketed pieces, and Irina Shayk even wore the same exact pair from The Attico back in September. Kardashian herself has dipped her toe into the cargo stream, wearing a cargo dress from Balenciaga back in November. Now, though, she’s diving fully into armycore, while still remaining true to herself and her glam nature with the pointed-toe shoes. Replace those with a chic pair of combat boots, though, and we might have to start calling her Cadet Kimmy.