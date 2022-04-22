Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber Herald the Return of Cargo Pants

Between their micro miniskirts and embrace of the viral ultra-cropped Miu Miu set, Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa have repeatedly proven that they aren’t afraid to take short hemlines to an extreme in 2022. But that hasn’t stopped them from occasionally changing things up. On Thursday night, took to her Instagram Stories to showcase herself embracing the return of cargo pants, which have been making something of a comeback as of late. At least, if Bieber’s past sartorial moves are any indication, they certainly will be now. Case in point: Less than 24 hours later, Lipa posted an Instagram of herself wearing a similar silhouette while out in the wilderness of Ireland.

Bieber kept things cropped with a baggy white tee in support of the sports team the Windsor Raiders, then changed things up with a baggy black blazer. She went with a classic pair of a olive green cargos just short enough to offer a glimpse of her practical black sneakers. As for Lipa, the pop star again went with a black version of the pants worn with a belt. This time around, she made like Bieber and went with a cropped white tee that she paired with a grey vest, showcasing a gold belly chain.

Courtesy of @haileybieber

Lipa was clearly off on a day of adventuring, but where was Bieber headed? Perhaps backstage at one of her husband Justin’s concerts or a date night at Nobu Malibu? It appears that the answer is much more relatable. The model followed up her Instagram Stories of her ensemble with another of herself holding what appears to be an Oreo McFlurry, captioned simply “exactly.” Between the fact that she was recently spotted wearing a $24 micro skirt and plans to keep the price of all of her Rhode beauty products under $30, however many nights she spends at Nobu or designer goods she wears, at the end of the day, Bieber knows how to keep things on a budget.