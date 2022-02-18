She has worn a butterfly top, a trucker hat, and enough low-rise jeans to dress every partygoer in the Viper Room, it was only about time Dua Lipa adopted cargo. Just like many other trends popular in the early aughts, the pocketed style is having a major comeback right now. It has been endorsed by everyone from Irina Shayk to Kim Kardashian, and now, the Queen of Y2022K is here to officially christen the trend.

Ahead of her tour stop in Boston on Friday night, Lipa shared a set of photos on Instagram, wearing a full look from the Blumarine pre-fall 2022 collection. “B is for Boston,” Lipa captioned the post, referring to her belt and faux fur bag, which both feature the cursive B logo of the Italian brand.

Lipa pretty much took her entire look straight from the Blumarine’s presentation, wearing a pair of gray cargo pants featuring four pockets sitting right on the front of her legs, as opposed to the usual placement on the side. On top, Lipa wore a long knit cardigan with a faux fur collar, buttoned at the top, but open to expose her midriff. Lipa did ditch the flower originally show on the model, placed on the center of the sweater, and opted to let her bra peek through. The singer finished off the look with the shoulder bag, belt, and a pair of black combat boots, adding to the workman aesthetic of the cargo pants.

Instagram/@dualipa

This is the second time Lipa has worn a look from Nicola Brognano pre-fall collection. Earlier this month, she wore a little black dress from the brand while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Lipa has been a Blumarine super fan lately, wearing Brognano’s looks whenever possible. It’s surprising she doesn’t have any of his designs in her current Future Nostalgia tour.