Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both vacationing in Italy right now but their vacation style couldn’t be more different. After Kylie proved that there’s power in wearing the classics a few days ago, her sister Kim turned up the heat several notches over the weekend. The Skims founder sported a va-va-voom bondage dress straight from the London runways.

Kim showed off a ruby red look from the avant-garde designer Dilara Findikoglu’s fall 2023 collection in photos shared to her Instagram. Her lace dress was punctuated by a low-cut bodice that flowed into a structured and sheer corset portion. Kim’s skirt was full of sultry details too, like see-through panels at the hips and silver eyelets running up the front. The apex influencer let her runway pull shine mostly on its own. She accessorized her outfit with a matching red lip color, tousled “La Dolce Vita” hair, and a blinding diamond ring.

@kimkardashian

The backside of Kim’s maxi left just enough to the imagination. Like the front, it also was designed with sheer portions and silver studs.

@kimkardashian

Kim has been on something of a style tour de force over the past few weeks. She and her sister Khloé jetted all the way to Mumbai, India for the Ambani wedding where they slipped into a handful of ornate traditional outfits. Shortly after, they made their way to Italy where Kylie is currently enjoying some time with her two kids, Aire and Stormi, and best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Kylie, for her part, has taken a very contrasting approach to holiday style when compared to Kim’s latest outfit. She kicked off her Roman getaway in a sleek LBD styled with a raffia Jacquemus tote and Margiela tabi flats. Just a day later, Kylie kept up her maxi dress streak in a denim Marni number. While Kylie herself has worn Findikoglu’s lingerie looks in the past, it seems like she’s letting Kim take over the reins this summer.