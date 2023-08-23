It looks like Kourtney Kardashian isn’t the only one stealing Kim’s wedding country. In a series of snaps posted Tuesday, younger sister Kylie Jenner showed that she’s making the most of her Italian getaway—and, of course, she made sure to bring along a very “La Dolce Vita” look. In the photo dump, Jenner posed next to what looked like limestone steps in a red and nude ensemble. And while she’s been sporting more relaxed styles recently, her latest look is quite the opposite.
The 26-year-old wore three pieces from Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu (a longtime favorite of Kylie and many a fashion girls). Up top, Jenner opted for the brand’s “Thorn Bra” which had halter-style straps and exposed stitch detailing. The shape of the lingerie piece had almost Jean Paul Gaultier cone-bra feel, which we all know Jenner is a huge proponent of.
Then, Jenner continued to sport undergarments as outerwear for the remainder of her look. She paired a nude corset with an ultra-mini skirt that also had lace-up detailing. For accessories, the mogul went with a John Galliano-era Dior saddle bag and a simple pair of satin Manolo Blahnik kitten heels.
It seems that the Dilara Findikoglu pairing served as her evening attire. Earlier in the day, though, Jenner pulled out another Renaissance-like ensemble, this one, from Yohji Yamamoto’s spring/summer 2008 collection. The white linen dress was similarly corseted, but finished in a much more romantic silhouette than her most recent wear.
The jury is still out on what Kim thinks of Kylie co-opting her wedding country—truly, she’s probably unfazed as she’s currently in Tokyo with North. Whatever the case may be, Kylie is definitely enjoying her “La Dolce Vita” summer.