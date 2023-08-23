It looks like Kourtney Kardashian isn’t the only one stealing Kim’s wedding country. In a series of snaps posted Tuesday, younger sister Kylie Jenner showed that she’s making the most of her Italian getaway—and, of course, she made sure to bring along a very “La Dolce Vita” look. In the photo dump, Jenner posed next to what looked like limestone steps in a red and nude ensemble. And while she’s been sporting more relaxed styles recently, her latest look is quite the opposite.

The 26-year-old wore three pieces from Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu (a longtime favorite of Kylie and many a fashion girls). Up top, Jenner opted for the brand’s “Thorn Bra” which had halter-style straps and exposed stitch detailing. The shape of the lingerie piece had almost Jean Paul Gaultier cone-bra feel, which we all know Jenner is a huge proponent of.

Kylie Jenner wears a Dilara Finidikoglu dress and a vintage Dior bag in a photo posted to her Instagram.

Then, Jenner continued to sport undergarments as outerwear for the remainder of her look. She paired a nude corset with an ultra-mini skirt that also had lace-up detailing. For accessories, the mogul went with a John Galliano-era Dior saddle bag and a simple pair of satin Manolo Blahnik kitten heels.

It seems that the Dilara Findikoglu pairing served as her evening attire. Earlier in the day, though, Jenner pulled out another Renaissance-like ensemble, this one, from Yohji Yamamoto’s spring/summer 2008 collection. The white linen dress was similarly corseted, but finished in a much more romantic silhouette than her most recent wear.

The jury is still out on what Kim thinks of Kylie co-opting her wedding country—truly, she’s probably unfazed as she’s currently in Tokyo with North. Whatever the case may be, Kylie is definitely enjoying her “La Dolce Vita” summer.

Shop Kylie’s Picks: